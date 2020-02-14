Spotlight KIDZ CABARET Begins New Season

The first Spotlight KIDZ CABARET of the new year and decade, featuring talented youth and stars in the making, will be held tomorrow at the Laurie Beechman Theater. The event is hosted by Spotlight Kidz (Pottsville, PA) and is under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner. Music direction for this cabaret will be done by Jason Wetzel.

This Kidz Cabaret will feature youngsters who among them have Broadway, National Tour and regional credits as well as TV and film credits. Among the performers is Broadway's Timothy Yang who was in the Tony award winning revival "The King and I" and Robbie Crandall who just completed a run in the "Les Miserable" National Tour as Gavroche.

While Crandall is a newcomer to Spotlight Kidz events, Yang participated in the "Lyrics for a Cause" benefit cabaret last year for the Malignant Hyperthermia Association and performed with the group at Radio City Music Hall this past December.

Other returnees include Emerson Harris, Kimi Freeman, Sarah Freeman, Madeline Hoarle and Alexandra Rooney.

Rounding out the performers for this Kidz Cabaret are Niko Rinaldi, Scarlett Diviney, Clara Stack, Caroline Valencia, Isabelle Latorre, Madeleine Valencia, Jolie Rose Wasserman and Ellie Rose Rubin.

The brunch cabaret will begin at 11:00 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20.00 each and available at the door and the Laurie Beechman has a $20.00 food/drink minimum. Youngsters and teens can get involved with upcoming Spotlight Kidz events- including a youth cabaret the weekend of March 21 and 22-by emailing Sandy Kost-Sterner at spotlightkidz@comcast.net.





