News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: IT'S NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE at SoHo Playhouse

“It’s Not What It Looks Like” A New Play at SoHo Playhouse

By: Aug. 02, 2024
Spotlight: IT'S NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE at SoHo Playhouse Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

What happens when you’re caught wiping blood off your hands? And everyone can see you-but you didn’t realize that. ‘It’s Not What It Looks Like’ starts there. To prove their innocence, two characters take you back to the beginning with their own version of events.

LATEST NEWS

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, HEATHERS, LITTLE WOMEN– Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Photos: & JULIET, SIX, WICKED, and More at Broadway in Bryant Park
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 2, 2024
Photos: Susan Sarandon Hosts THE OYSTER RADIO HOUR On NYC's Little Island

A funny, gripping and suspenseful story about what it means to be seen as a good person. Even if you aren’t one…at all. WINNER of the SoHo Playhouse Lighthouse Series 2023. Playing now through August 10th. By John Collins. Directed by Vincent DeGeorge. In collaboration with Chesney Mitchell.





Videos