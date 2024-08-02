Spotlight: IT'S NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happens when you’re caught wiping blood off your hands? And everyone can see you-but you didn’t realize that. ‘It’s Not What It Looks Like’ starts there. To prove their innocence, two characters take you back to the beginning with their own version of events.

A funny, gripping and suspenseful story about what it means to be seen as a good person. Even if you aren’t one…at all. WINNER of the SoHo Playhouse Lighthouse Series 2023. Playing now through August 10th. By John Collins. Directed by Vincent DeGeorge. In collaboration with Chesney Mitchell.