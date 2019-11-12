Spend An Evening With Mariana Ortega At SculptureCenter, December 6

The work of Mariana Ortega questions the notion of a univocal sense of self, suggesting what she calls a "multiplictious selfhood." In her seminal book In-Between: Latina Feminist Phenomenology, Multiplicity, and the Self, Ortega provides a forceful reading of Latina/x feminist phenomenology, including Gloria Anzaldúa, María Lugones and others.

Ortega discusses the horizon of identification in a project of coalition building that acknowledges selves that are multiplicitous, ambiguous and contradictory. For her presentation at SculptureCenter, Ortega will discuss the main tenets of the book, including her conception of the self as liminal, its connection to the new mestiza and her rigorous reading of the intermeshed construct of identification. She will elaborate on how art can further complicate and contribute to the formation of multiple conceptions of the self.



This program is presented in conjunction with Searching the Sky for Rain, on view through December 16.



The program is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required.



Program Details

Friday, December 6

7-9pm

SculptureCenter

Learn More





