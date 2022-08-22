Special Offer: Tennessee Playwrights Studio Present DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY by Preston Crowder

Everybody wants to be Black until they face Black problems. Four white friends learn this when they decide to enter an underground "Black Immersion Experience."



Tennessee Playwrights Studio (TPS) is proud to produce the world premiere of Don't Look Black, written by Preston Crowder and directed by Alicia Haymer, as one of four productions in our 2022 Season. Tickets at: tnplaywrights.org



Don't Look Black was developed during Crowder's Fellowship with TPS in 2020. TPS presented a workshop reading of Don't Look Black as part of its 2020 Virtual Reading Festival, and comments from that audience include:



Fully desperate to produce this

Need to see this all over again

This is so hard to watch in all the right ways

This is DEEP and I love IT!!!

This just keeps twisting

I am FLOORED

Crying in Australia. SOOOO powerful



The final weekend of Don't Look Black is presented as part of the 16th Annual Shades of Black Theatre Festival, which runs August 28th through October 1st and includes theatre productions from Destiny Theatre Experience, Dream 7 Productions, Global Education Center, SistaStyle Productions and more!



Read about the Don't Look Black cast and creatives at tnplaywrights.org, and we will see you at the Darkhorse in August and September!



Proof of vaccination and masks are required at the Darkhorse Theater.

Get More Information