Special Offer: THE PILLOWMAN at The Creepatorium

MTC is bringing the horror and the laughs this fall, with the provocative and at times grotesque dramedy, The Pillowman. From the Oscar-winning mind of Martin McDonagh, this play is a deliciously sardonic and darkly comedic exploration of the lies we tell ourselves and others. Local author Katurian finds himself in the interrogation room of a Totalitarian dictatorship and he has no idea why. Perhaps its about the similarities between his stories and a series of brutal child murders in the area. Helmed by Denver Theatre luminary Veronica Straight-Lingo, and hosted in the terrifying new events venue, The Creepatorium, The Pillowman is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience for all comers.

BroadwayWorld subscribers can get 25% off tickets for opening weekend with the code: BROADWAYWORLD

ADULT CONTENT WARNING: This play may not be suitable for persons under the age of 18+.