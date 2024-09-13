Special Offer: THE PILLOWMAN at The Creepatorium

Kick off spooky season with the hilarious and terrifying dark comedy, The Pillowman by Martin McDonagh
MTC is bringing the horror and the laughs this fall, with the provocative and at times grotesque dramedy, The Pillowman. From the Oscar-winning mind of Martin McDonagh, this play is a deliciously sardonic and darkly comedic exploration of the lies we tell ourselves and others. Local author Katurian finds himself in the interrogation room of a Totalitarian dictatorship and he has no idea why. Perhaps its about the similarities between his stories and a series of brutal child murders in the area. Helmed by Denver Theatre luminary Veronica Straight-Lingo, and hosted in the terrifying new events venue, The Creepatorium, The Pillowman is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience for all comers.
BroadwayWorld subscribers can get 25% off tickets for opening weekend with the code: BROADWAYWORLD
ADULT CONTENT WARNING: This play may not be suitable for persons under the age of 18+.
Videos