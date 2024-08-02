Special Offer: SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Off-Broadway Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scarlet Pimpernel- August 2 - 31 @ 7:30pm + 2pm An OBT adaption of your favorite revolutionary tale! The French Revolution is in full swing, and Madame Guillotine is executing French dignitaries. Who will stop this madness? The Scarlet Pimpernel! He, with his heroic bounders, will strike to save the aristocracy and keep the French revolutionists on their toes. See this, or heads will roll!

Use code BWW5OFF for $5 off your ticket order!