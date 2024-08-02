News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Off-Broadway Theatre

Join Off-Broadway Theatre for Scarlet Pimpernel this August

By: Aug. 02, 2024
Special Offer: SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Off-Broadway Theatre Image
Scarlet Pimpernel- August 2 - 31 @ 7:30pm + 2pm An OBT adaption of your favorite revolutionary tale! The French Revolution is in full swing, and Madame Guillotine is executing French dignitaries. Who will stop this madness? The Scarlet Pimpernel! He, with his heroic bounders, will strike to save the aristocracy and keep the French revolutionists on their toes. See this, or heads will roll!

