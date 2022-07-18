Special Offer: Join Powerstories Theatre for the Voices of Women Theatre Festival on July 19-24, 2022

Join Powerstories for the second annual Voices of Women Theatre Festival!



Now more than ever, it's critical to lift and support the voices of women.



The Voices of Women Theatre Festival is from July 19-24; however, patrons can begin viewing the first show on July 17. All shows that are pre-recorded can be enjoyed for 48 hours before the 9 pm EST live Zoom interview with the playwright. Friday night and Saturday afternoon feature two shows live in the theatre and live-streamed. The festival is a combination of full-length and short plays. whose topics range from gentrification, child abuse, and youth suicide to politics, immigration, Roe versus Wade, religion, and female friendships. Tickets are $15 or purchase a $77 All-Access Festival Pass.



Buy your $15 tickets or $77 festival pass at www.powerstories.com/2022-voices-of-women-theatre-festival.



Festival Schedule

The Gentry of Essex by Blaire Baron (CA) - Tuesday



A group of busy do-gooders is on a tear to rapidly "improve" their reclaimed neighborhood. Their noble intentions backfire when they create displacement for a handful of vulnerable original residents-ending in a tragic sacrifice.



Catherine by Addison Vaughn (FL) - Wednesday



Marcia, an eight-year-old girl, decides to run away from her emotionally distant mother with the help of her best friend, Catherine.







Remembering Morgan by Annie Brown (OK) - Thursday



Remembering Morgan is a one-act about grief, remembrance, and encountering death too young. Morgan Johnson, a high school student, passes away unexpectedly, leaving behind a journal of letters she has written to every person she wanted to say goodbye to.





Not Worthy Enough to Wipe Your Ass by Diana Brown and Susan Jackson (CA) - Thursday



2016: The Election has caused Lorena (a lesbian) to be disinvited to Thanksgiving and suffer from PTSD. Forced to seek guidance from an uptight expert therapist, she meets with Sophia-once! 2020: They accidentally meet in Whole Foods- a friendly food fight ensues.



Legal Gringa by Angela Page (CA) - Friday night in theatre



Undocumented young Latina "dreamer" finds sanctuary with a newly widowed attorney who negotiates with her Alt-right bio Dad to avoid deportation.





my body. my voice. by Deborah Bostock-Kelley (FL) - Saturday afternoon in theatre



Three women in different stages of their lives face the consequences of an unrealistic draconian law governing their bodies.







A Good American by Denise David Williams (CA) - Saturday



Torn between an upstairs/downstairs life of secrets and lies because of her parents' bitter arguments over their different religions, a young woman desperately tries to discover her own identity and break the cycle of prejudice and religious conflict that has devastated her family and emotionally crippled her. Starring a stellar ensemble of working actors, A Good American is an emotional journey that examines the power of love, the struggles of grief, and the resilience of family.



Reclaiming Grounds by Beth Mahmoud-Howell (WA) - Sunday



A group of five women embarks on a weekend trip in the beautiful San Juan Islands in Washington state. They discover that friendships and family are a complicated mix and "getting away from it all" usually involves bringing it all with you.



COMING UP:

Steel Magnolias

September 15 - October 2, 2022

Written by Robert Harding, this story is based on the playwright's experience with his sister's death. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women working and visiting a beauty parlor in northwest Louisiana.



Tickets $30, $25 seniors, students, and military with ID

Buy tickets at powerstories.com/season-of-shows



Raising Twelve on a Nickel and a Prayer

December 1-18, 2022

Special Holiday Presentation

A true story written by Powerstories founder Fran Powers with music by Terez Hartman, Raising Twelve on a Nickel and a Prayer is an original musical spanning three Christmas seasons, beginning in 1950 and closing in 1966. It follows the love story, adventures, and trials and tribulations of Betty, who dreams of having 12 children, and Harold, her husband, a Navy sailor. Streaming will also be available as a limited engagement, on December 10 and 17.



Tickets $30, $25 seniors, students, and military with ID

Buy tickets at powerstories.com/season-of-shows



Learn more about Powerstories Theatre at www.powerstories.com.

