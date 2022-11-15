Special Offer: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at ETC at The New Vic

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara Presents

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

by Charles Dickens

A NEW ADAPTATION By Patrick Barlow

Directed by Jamie Torcellini

Performances Run December 1 - 18, 2022

In this new stage version, Patrick Barlow takes Charles Dickens' classic story of greed, grief, ghoulish ghosts and eleventh-hour redemption, and makes it feel brand new again. Five actors bring this timeless tale to life with all the wit, flair and theatrical invention you'd expect from Barlow, who brought the smash hit The 39 Steps to the stage.

Starring Mark Capri as Scrooge, Janna Cardia as Ghost of Christmas Past, REGINA FERNANDEZ as Ghost of Christmas Present, Bo Foxworth as Marley's Ghost, and Louis Lotorto as Ghost of Christmas Future Don't miss this holiday treat, perfect for the entire family!

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE AT WWW.ETCSB.ORG

Order Now and Save 10% Per Ticket. Use Code: ACCBWW

Offer may not be used on previously purchased tickets. May not be combined with other offers or discounts.

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY AT THE NEW VIC 33 W. VICTORIA STREET, SANTA BARBARA CA

SHOW PAGE: https://etcsb.org/production/a-christmas-carol-2/

PURCHASE TICKETS: https://store.ensembletheatre.com/events?kid=207&_ga=2.64199527.97950749.1668024833-1312926519.1665706981