Special Offer: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at ETC at The New Vic
Special Offer: Ensemble A Christmas Carol
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara Presents
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
by Charles Dickens
A NEW ADAPTATION By Patrick Barlow
Directed by Jamie Torcellini
Performances Run December 1 - 18, 2022
In this new stage version, Patrick Barlow takes Charles Dickens' classic story of greed, grief, ghoulish ghosts and eleventh-hour redemption, and makes it feel brand new again. Five actors bring this timeless tale to life with all the wit, flair and theatrical invention you'd expect from Barlow, who brought the smash hit The 39 Steps to the stage.
Starring Mark Capri as Scrooge, Janna Cardia as Ghost of Christmas Past, REGINA FERNANDEZ as Ghost of Christmas Present, Bo Foxworth as Marley's Ghost, and Louis Lotorto as Ghost of Christmas Future Don't miss this holiday treat, perfect for the entire family!
PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE AT WWW.ETCSB.ORG
Order Now and Save 10% Per Ticket. Use Code: ACCBWW
Offer may not be used on previously purchased tickets. May not be combined with other offers or discounts.
ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY AT THE NEW VIC 33 W. VICTORIA STREET, SANTA BARBARA CA
SHOW PAGE: https://etcsb.org/production/a-christmas-carol-2/
PURCHASE TICKETS: https://store.ensembletheatre.com/events?kid=207&_ga=2.64199527.97950749.1668024833-1312926519.1665706981
