﻿South Street Seaport Museum to Present October Walking Tours

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum announces its highly anticipated walking tours for October 2024. From partnerships with Archtober, Open House New York, and Urban Archive to new timeslots for the Sinister Secrets of Seaport tour arriving just in time for spooky season, the Seaport Museum has events all month long.

Archtober 2024 at the Seaport Museum

The Seaport Museum joins fellow museums, cultural organizations, consulates, advocacy groups and parks with the goal of fostering a deepening relationship with the places we inhabit throughout New York City during Archtober. Celebrate architecture and design with in-person guided walking tours and self-guided virtual tours throughout October. seaportmuseum.org/archtober

Typography and Job Printing in the 19th Century Seaport Tour

October 13 | 12pm | In-Person | Bowne & Co. | Free

Claim your space today for this one-of-a-kind in-person walking tour. Most printers in early-19th century New York were located where the action was: near the city's main port of entry at South Street. Walk with us to learn about the typography on these historic buildings and discover where passenger and shipping services printed their tickets. The tour will be led by the Seaport Museum's Bowne & Co. Art Director and Operation Manager with a special stop at Bowne & Co. to see printing in action! Advanced registration is required for this free tour. Rain or shine.

Virtual Walking Tours: Seaport Museum x Urban Archives

Anytime | Online | Self-Guided | Free

Take a walk with us, on your own or virtually, and discover the origins of New York's greatness via Urban Archive, a technology nonprofit that promotes historical research and discovery. You can either come down to South Street, download the app, and follow the walk on your own, or enjoy a virtual tour from the comfort of your own home, anywhere. A selection of "anytime activities" and self-guided tours include street advertising in Manhattan in the early 20th century, the rise of Industry City, the history of coffee consumption in Lower Manhattan, and more.

Open House New York at the Seaport Museum

The 22nd Annual Open House New York Weekend, which promotes unparalleled access to the city - to the places, people, projects, systems, and ideas that define New York and its future - will take place October 18-20. As part of its lineup, OHNY will include three in-depth tours of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. seaportmuseum.org/ohny

Open House New York: Wavertree Tour

October 20 | 1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm | In-Person | Wavertree | $5

The Seaport Museum invites you to take a special guided tour of the flagship of the Museum's fleet, and you'll even be able to walk the length of the vessel's massive cargo hold--not usually open to the public. Built of riveted wrought iron, Wavertree is an archetype of the sailing ships of the latter half of the 19th century that, during the "age of sail," lined South Street by the dozens, creating a forest of masts from the Battery to the Brooklyn Bridge. Tickets are $5 and will be distributed on a lottery basis by OHNY.

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport

October is also the perfect time to join the Seaport Museum's 90-minute Sinister Secrets of the Seaport walking tour that will take you on a winding journey that unravels the sinister past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. Created with support from the Alliance for Downtown New York's Walking Tour

Incubator program, this timely tour will tell the scandalous, spooky, and dubious tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout this interactive tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s. seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport Walking Tour

Dates and Times Below | In-Person | Lower Manhattan | $30-40

Sunday, October 6, 2:30pm

Saturday, October 12, 2:30pm

Sunday, October 13, 2:30pm

Monday, October 14, 6pm

Saturday, October 19, 2:30pm

Sunday, October 20, 6pm

Wednesday, October 23, 6pm

Saturday, October 26, 2:30pm

Sunday, October 27, 2:30pm

Monday, October 28, 6pm

Wednesday, October 30, 6pm