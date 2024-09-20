﻿South Street Seaport Museum to Present October Walking Tours

Typography and Job Printing in the 19th Century Seaport Tour will take place on October 13.
South Street Seaport Museum announces its highly anticipated walking tours for October 2024. From partnerships with Archtober, Open House New York, and Urban Archive to new timeslots for the Sinister Secrets of Seaport tour arriving just in time for spooky season, the Seaport Museum has events all month long.
The Seaport Museum joins fellow museums, cultural organizations, consulates, advocacy groups and parks with the goal of fostering a deepening relationship with the places we inhabit throughout New York City during Archtober. Celebrate architecture and design with in-person guided walking tours and self-guided virtual tours throughout October. seaportmuseum.org/archtober
October 13 | 12pm | In-Person | Bowne & Co. | Free
Claim your space today for this one-of-a-kind in-person walking tour. Most printers in early-19th century New York were located where the action was: near the city's main port of entry at South Street. Walk with us to learn about the typography on these historic buildings and discover where passenger and shipping services printed their tickets. The tour will be led by the Seaport Museum's Bowne & Co. Art Director and Operation Manager with a special stop at Bowne & Co. to see printing in action! Advanced registration is required for this free tour. Rain or shine.
Anytime | Online | Self-Guided | Free
Take a walk with us, on your own or virtually, and discover the origins of New York's greatness via Urban Archive, a technology nonprofit that promotes historical research and discovery. You can either come down to South Street, download the app, and follow the walk on your own, or enjoy a virtual tour from the comfort of your own home, anywhere. A selection of "anytime activities" and self-guided tours include street advertising in Manhattan in the early 20th century, the rise of Industry City, the history of coffee consumption in Lower Manhattan, and more.
The 22nd Annual Open House New York Weekend, which promotes unparalleled access to the city - to the places, people, projects, systems, and ideas that define New York and its future - will take place October 18-20. As part of its lineup, OHNY will include three in-depth tours of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. seaportmuseum.org/ohny
October 20 | 1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm | In-Person | Wavertree | $5
The Seaport Museum invites you to take a special guided tour of the flagship of the Museum's fleet, and you'll even be able to walk the length of the vessel's massive cargo hold--not usually open to the public. Built of riveted wrought iron, Wavertree is an archetype of the sailing ships of the latter half of the 19th century that, during the "age of sail," lined South Street by the dozens, creating a forest of masts from the Battery to the Brooklyn Bridge. Tickets are $5 and will be distributed on a lottery basis by OHNY.
October is also the perfect time to join the Seaport Museum's 90-minute Sinister Secrets of the Seaport walking tour that will take you on a winding journey that unravels the sinister past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. Created with support from the Alliance for Downtown New York's Walking Tour
Incubator program, this timely tour will tell the scandalous, spooky, and dubious tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout this interactive tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s. seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets
Sinister Secrets of the Seaport Walking Tour
Dates and Times Below | In-Person | Lower Manhattan | $30-40
Sunday, October 6, 2:30pm
Saturday, October 12, 2:30pm
Sunday, October 13, 2:30pm
Monday, October 14, 6pm
Saturday, October 19, 2:30pm
Sunday, October 20, 6pm
Wednesday, October 23, 6pm
Saturday, October 26, 2:30pm
Sunday, October 27, 2:30pm
Monday, October 28, 6pm
Wednesday, October 30, 6pm
