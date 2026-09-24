South Street Seaport Museum to Present Navratri Raas-Garba Celebration

Join the South Street Seaport Museum and The Culture Tree on Saturday, October 10 from 2pm to 5pm for one of New York City's only public Navratri events-a vibrant and energetic Raas-Garba celebration aboard the historic1885 tall ship Wavertree! Get tickets at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/navratri/.

Anu Sehgal, founder and CEO of The Culture Tree, will kick off the afternoon festivities with an introduction to Navratri, the Hindu festival honoring the divine feminine. We will also learn the meaningful connections between Wavertree and India before picking up our dandiya sticks and dancing to the beats of traditional Gujarati music from DJ Magic Mike. Head dancer Meha Sedana and her troupe will guide guests through basic Raas-Garba dance steps before leading everyone in a lively dance-along to popular songs. The vibrant dance performance and workshop will bring this beautiful celebration to life with the stunning costumes and amazing choreography.

Whether this is your first time or you're a seasoned dancer, this event is open to everyone and welcomes those who want to learn. Delicious Indian food and drinks available for purchase. Dress in your best traditional attire if you're feeling inspired, and join this unforgettable celebration on the main deck of this iron-hulled cargo ship!

The Museum will have a limited number of dandiya sticks available on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure you can fully join the fun, we encourage you to bring your own if you have them.

About The Culture Tree

The Culture Tree creates inclusive platforms that amplify South Asian voices through cultural programs, education, language classes, and community gatherings. The organization spotlights critical conversations and celebrations-festivals, women's health, food, identity, and representation-to nurture a stronger, prouder, and more visible South Asian community in America.

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the 'Street of Ships' at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

General Admission to the historic ships and three exhibitions is included with your ticket to this event! You're welcome to explore anytime between 11am and 5pm on the day of your visit. Last entry is at 4:30pm. Your ticket brings you aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16, and into both exhibitions on view in the first-floor Schermerhorn Row galleries at 12 Fulton Street. General Admission also sets you on course to explore Maritime City, the Museum's immersive, three-floor exhibition at A.A. Thomson & Co., located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 04 Hrs 22 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on South Street Seaport Museum Recent Articles South Street Seaport Museum to Present CLIMATE FILM FESTIVAL Screenings

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming