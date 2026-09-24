South Street Seaport Museum to Present Navratri Raas-Garba Celebration
The Hindu festival celebration will include dance instruction, DJ Magic Mike performing traditional music, and Indian food available for purchase.
Join the South Street Seaport Museum and The Culture Tree on Saturday, October 10 from 2pm to 5pm for one of New York City's only public Navratri events-a vibrant and energetic Raas-Garba celebration aboard the historic1885 tall ship Wavertree! Get tickets at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/navratri/.
Anu Sehgal, founder and CEO of The Culture Tree, will kick off the afternoon festivities with an introduction to Navratri, the Hindu festival honoring the divine feminine. We will also learn the meaningful connections between Wavertree and India before picking up our dandiya sticks and dancing to the beats of traditional Gujarati music from DJ Magic Mike. Head dancer Meha Sedana and her troupe will guide guests through basic Raas-Garba dance steps before leading everyone in a lively dance-along to popular songs. The vibrant dance performance and workshop will bring this beautiful celebration to life with the stunning costumes and amazing choreography.
Whether this is your first time or you're a seasoned dancer, this event is open to everyone and welcomes those who want to learn. Delicious Indian food and drinks available for purchase. Dress in your best traditional attire if you're feeling inspired, and join this unforgettable celebration on the main deck of this iron-hulled cargo ship!
The Museum will have a limited number of dandiya sticks available on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure you can fully join the fun, we encourage you to bring your own if you have them.
About The Culture Tree
The Culture Tree creates inclusive platforms that amplify South Asian voices through cultural programs, education, language classes, and community gatherings. The organization spotlights critical conversations and celebrations-festivals, women's health, food, identity, and representation-to nurture a stronger, prouder, and more visible South Asian community in America.
About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree
Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the 'Street of Ships' at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree
Enjoy More That the Museum Offers
General Admission to the historic ships and three exhibitions is included with your ticket to this event! You're welcome to explore anytime between 11am and 5pm on the day of your visit. Last entry is at 4:30pm. Your ticket brings you aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16, and into both exhibitions on view in the first-floor Schermerhorn Row galleries at 12 Fulton Street. General Admission also sets you on course to explore Maritime City, the Museum's immersive, three-floor exhibition at A.A. Thomson & Co., located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission
About the South Street Seaport Museum
The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org
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