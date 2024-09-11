South Street Seaport Museum to Present Launch And Learn Sunday Sail: Sip And Sail

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present the final Launch and Learn Sunday Sail of the 2024 sailing season, which will be a Sip and Sail to take place Sunday, September 15, at 4pm, aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer. Tickets range from $20-$50.

Join us for an exciting adults-only sail that will not only satisfy your thirst for knowledge but also introduce you to a selection of new and delicious wines! As the schooner Pioneer glides across the water of New York Harbor, sommelier and owner of Ardesia Wine Bar, Mandy Oser, will share a sampling of a trio of her favorite hidden-gem wines. In addition, Oser will offer her professional guidance on how to become a more confident wine taster.

Please note that this Launch and Learn Sunday Sail is exclusively for individuals aged 21 and above. Check-in begins at 3pm. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-program-sail

About the Speaker

Mandy Oser is the owner of Ardesia in Hell's Kitchen, a neighborhood wine bar she opened in the Fall of 2009 as a place where both those with a deeper knowledge of wine as well as novices can find a selection that will satisfy. Along with selecting the wines, Mandy oversees Chef Bernardo Garcia's menu of inventive and shareable dishes that complement the diverse wine program.

The South Street Seaport Museum's 2024 Sailing Season Ends October 6

September is the last full month of on-the-water adventures at the Seaport Museum. Claim your space today to get out on the water aboard one of the Seaport Museum's historic vessels on a daytime, sunset, or Launch and Learn sail to see New York City from a whole new perspective. Whether you're ready to navigate the fair winds of sailing aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer or enjoy a thrilling ride on a classic 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker, this is your chance to savor New York Harbor's splendor.

This month, Pioneer's sunset sails have shifted to 6:30 pm to perfectly capture the beauty of the setting sun. seaportmuseum.org/sailnyharbor

Sail the New York Harbor on 1885 Schooner Pioneer

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's thrilling sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer! Through October 6, the Museum's daytime, sunset, and programmatic sails offer you the exclusive opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of a National Register-listed vessel. As you set sail on an unforgettable journey, you'll witness some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Whether you're a seasoned New Yorker or a first-time visitor, this adventure promises to be a truly unforgettable experience. But that's not all--as a guest on board, you'll have the chance to get hands-on and help raise a sail or simply sit back and relax as you soak up te stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, bring along your favorite meal or snack, along with your preferred beverages or even a bottle of wine to sip on deck. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

Take a Ride on 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker

Through October 6 a one-of-a-kind adventure on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker, named "Tugboat of the Year" by the prestigious Steamship Historical Society of America! These 75-minute rides promise to be an unforgettable experience, as you explore the iconic New York Harbor and take in stunning views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Battery, and Governors Island. As you ride on this historic vessel, you'll feel the thrill of adventure and the excitement of discovering New York City from a whole new vantage point. And, as the only surviving example of its kind that invites you aboard, W.O. Decker offers a truly unique opportunity to step back in time and experience a golden age of seafaring. Tickets are now on sale to embark on a thrilling journey aboard W.O. Decker. This experience is particularly popular with families and boat enthusiasts! seaportmuseum.org/decker

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

General Admission to the Seaport Museum is included with your sailing tickets; you may attend the Museum anytime from 11am-5pm on the day of your voyage. To extend your visit and see more that the Museum has to offer, ask Museum staff about our daily offerings when you check in. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission