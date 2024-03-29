South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Ecological Exploration Activity in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the South Street Seaport Museum this April and learn about New York City's natural ecosystems! Every weekend from April 6-28, the Seaport Museum is including a free family activity on ecological exploration with Pay What You Wish General Admission. Stop by anytime from 11am-4:30pm to participate in this timely and enjoyable experience. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

Throughout April, immerse yourself in a variety of hands-on activities at the Seaport Museum that are designed for families and individuals of all ages to learn about some of the facets of New York City's ecology, spanning from its historical origins to the present day.

Join us at the Seaport Museum to explore the effects of ocean acidification on the shells and exoskeletons of marine life, discover how the Croton Aqueduct revolutionized New Yorkers' access to fresh water, learn about the role of humble oyster shells in expanding Manhattan's cityscape, explore the impact of storms on New York's coastlines, and understand the contributions of the federal Clean Water Act to the preservation of New York Harbor.

Extend Your Visit

Looking to explore more that the Seaport Museum has to offer? Before or after the Ecological Exploration activity, anytime between 11am-4:30pm, take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission Museum tickets. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission