South Street Seaport Museum to Present Film Screenings: Connections To The Waterfront

South Street Seaport Museum will present Film Screenings: Connections to the Waterfront on Sunday, September 25, 2024 from 5:30-7:30pm on the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets).

Claim your space today to enjoy these two documentary screenings that celebrate the importance of a resilient and equitably shared waterfront.You can register for either one of the short screenings or both to join us for the full evening. seaportmuseum.org/film-screenings-connections-to-the-waterfront/.

"A Shore Thing: Squatting a NYC Sacrifice Zone"

5:30pm | Free

This 15-minute film by Brando Productions, curated by Sydnee Novack, offers a unique perspective on New York City's water community, focusing on an area deemed "Industry River." The documentary begins by noting that "'Industry River' is a sacrifice zone permanently devastated by capitalism through a combination of industrial pollution and Combined Sewage Overflows" and features an interview with a local resident who lives on a houseboat in this area, which is not zoned for residences. Don't miss this opportunity to see a powerful film that sheds light on a lesser-known aspect of life in New York City. A Q&A will follow the screening. Advanced registration for this free event is suggested but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible.

"WindShipped"

6:30pm | Free

This 39-minute documentary film is presented in partnership with Waterfront Alliance and Climate Film Festival. "WindShipped" tells the story of how one man's quixotic dream turned into reality. For the past five years, the schooner Apollonia has been delivering goods up and down the Hudson River by sail, including deliveries to South Street, reminiscent of a time when numerous cargo boats sailed the river daily. We will learn how their buyers have shown a preference for this non-polluting method of delivery. A thought-provoking panel discussion with the filmmakers and Apollonia crew will follow the screening. Advanced registration for this free event is suggested but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible.

Refreshments will be available throughout the event.