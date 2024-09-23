South Street Seaport Museum to Offer Pay What You Wish Admission for Indigenous Peoples' Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, the South Street Seaport Museum is adding an extra open day to welcome the public. Come celebrate "Where New York Begins" on Monday, October 14, 2024 from 11am-5pm at 12 Fulton Street and Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets), NYC. seaportmuseum.org/indigenous-peoples-day

Take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission, which means you can enjoy all that the Museum has to offer at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. Plan ahead and reserve your ticket in advance. Walk-ups are also welcome to join the fun.

Your ticket includes the exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street as well as access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree where you can discover the traditions of the area's Indigenous people and play the same games that were enjoyed here long before the city we know today. Family-friendly activities will include Selahtinalìtin (sˈɛlɑːtˌɪnɐlˌɪtɪn): a scattering straws game similar to Pick Up Sticks or Jackstraws, and Mamantuhwin (mˈæmɐntˌuːwɪn): a dice-and-bowl game possibly named after the whirligig beetle. Experience the excitement of these traditional games and connect with the history of Lenapehoking, the land and water now known as South Street Seaport.

Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. And, Bowne & Co. Stationers will also be open for this special Monday.

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree serves as the iconic centerpiece of the bustling waterfront that shaped New York City into a modern metropolis. seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree

About the 1908 Lightship Ambrose

Lightship LV-87, also known as Ambrose, was built in 1907 as a floating lighthouse to guide ships safely from the Atlantic Ocean into the Lower New York Bay. Occupying her station from 1908-1932, she guided mariners to the nation's busiest port, and welcomed over six million immigrants into New York Harbor. southstreetseaportmuseum.org/lightship-ambrose/

About Bowne & Co.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org