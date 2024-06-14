﻿South Street Seaport Museum to Launch Free General Admission And LGBTQIA+ Pride Offerings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the South Street Seaport Museum for Pride at the Seaport Museum on Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 11am-5pm. Kick off Pride Weekend with a full day of engaging community activities and Museum celebrations in honor of LGBTQIA+ Pride.

Take advantage of free General Admission to the Museum throughout the day, which will allow you to explore the exhibitions in the introduction galleries at 12 Fulton Street and two historic ships moored at Pier 16. The tall ship Wavertree will boast colorful Pride decorations and offer fun lawn games on the main deck. There will also be a tarot card reader in the crew's quarters from 1-3pm.

Advanced registration for free General Admission to the Museum is suggested for activities on Wavertree but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible and drop-ins are welcome. Join us for a memorable and inclusive celebration of Pride at the Seaport Museum! seaportmuseum.org/pride

Youth Pride 2024 | Saturday, June 29 | 12-6pm | Pier 16, Pier 17 | Free

NYC's annual event dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQIA+ youth, Youth Pride, will be held throughout Piers 16 and 17 on June 29, from 12-6pm. Attendees can enjoy a variety of free activities, including non-alcoholic beverages, free food and snacks, carnival activations, musical performances, DJs, special guest appearances, and opportunities to make connections. nycpride.org/event/youth-pride

Rainbows on the Hudson Pride Parade | Saturday, June 29 | 3-3:30pm | Pier 16 | $15-$50

Enrich your Pride celebration at the Seaport Museum by joining the LGBTQ+ sailing club Knickerbocker Sailing Association's (KSA) annual floating Pride parade.

Two of the Museum's National Register-listed historic vessels will join over 30 boats for the sail, which means you can join part of the parade on the 1885 schooner Pioneer or the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker. The fleet of 30+ vessels will feature a colorful array of sails and flags, some even designed by Gilbert Baker, the creator of the first pride flag who was also a member of KSA.

Advance registration is required. Capacity is limited; claim your space before each sail is full! seaportmuseum.org/pride

Prefer to enjoy the parade from shore? No problem! Between 3pm and 3:30pm, the procession of ships is expected to sail past the Seaport Museum's Pier 16, where anyone can enjoy the site and cheer them on.

About Youth Pride 2024

NYC Pride's annual event dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQIA+ youth provides a safe and inclusive space where young people can freely express themselves, connect with others, and celebrate their identities. It's a vital part of NYC Pride's mission to uplift and support the next generation of LGBTQIA+ individuals, ensuring they feel seen, heard, and valued. This event is set to attract more than 5,000 youth from diverse backgrounds. nycpride.org/event/youth-pride