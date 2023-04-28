Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum to Host Print Your Own Mother's Day Card Event at Bowne & Co.

The event will take place on May 7, 2023, at 12pm.

Apr. 28, 2023  

South Street Seaport Museum has announced a Mother's Day event, Print Your Own Mother's Day Card on May 7, 2023, at 12pm. Looking for a special Mother's Day gift? Come to Bowne & Co., 211 Water Street, to join the talented designers in creating a festive card using the Museum's 19th century historical printing equipment. In this two-hour workshop, you are invited to get hands-on throughout the printing process, and will get to see how the designers at Bowne & Co. use the Seaport Museum's working collection. While you're at the Museum, check out the wide array of unique products available at the Bowne & Co. Gift Emporium to find something special for mom.

Want to include mom in the experience? Invite her to join in the festivities and attend the program together. Throughout the afternoon you'll make memories to last a lifetime.

Advanced registration is required for this free workshop but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the cards they print during the afternoon. Can't stay the full 2 hours? No problem! Leaving a bit early is fine, but you might miss out on taking home something special for mom. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-mothers-day.

Be sure to review the latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

Extend Your Visit

Before and after the workshop, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk-through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--the full ticket price, free in-person admission, or any amount in between.

About Bowne & Co.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19thth -century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using seven historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's work-ing collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a 19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org






