South Street Seaport Museum Selects DACTYL HILL SQUAD by Daniel José Older for August Book Club

the Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a conversation on Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older on August 29, 2022 at 5:30pm at McNally Jackson Books.

Aug. 16, 2022  

South Street Seaport Museum has announce that the August selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older. This new, maritime-themed book club, which meets on the last Monday of every month, is presented in partnership with McNally Jackson Books. Literary selections will be announced one month in advance, and both Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions, informed by a shared love of literature, history, and preservation.

The August session of the Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a conversation on Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older on August 29, 2022 at 5:30pm at McNally Jackson Books at 4 Fulton Street, just a few doors down from the Museum. For more information and to register for this free, all-ages event, visit seaportmuseum.org/bookclub.

About Dactyl Hill Squad

It's 1863, and dinosaurs roam the streets of New York as the Civil War rages between raptor-mounted armies down South. Magdalys Roca and her friends from the Colored Orphan Asylum are on a field trip when the Draft Riots break out, and a number of their fellow orphans are kidnapped by an evil magistrate, Richard Riker. Magdalys and her friends flee to Brooklyn and settle in the Dactyl Hill neighborhood, where black and brown New Yorkers have set up an independent community - a safe haven from the threats of Manhattan. Together with the Vigilance Committee, they train to fly on dactylback, discover new friends and amazing dinosaurs, and plot to take down Riker. Can Magdalys and the squad rescue the rest of their friends before it's too late?

While the book is appropriate for ages 9+, it will surely appeal to literary, history, and dinosaur lovers of all ages. Dactyl Hill Squad has been called "an unforgettable historical, high-octane adventure" that "adults will enjoy reading just as much as kids!" The New York Times Book Review declared, "Older fascinatingly blends thunder-lizard thrills with lesser-known but important aspects of American history."

Dactyl Hill Squad is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of Dactyl Hill Squad at McNally Jackson Books.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth-century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org

#SouthStreetSeaportMuseum #WhereNewYorkBegins

@SouthStreetSeaportMuseum - Facebook

@seaportmuseum - Instagram

@seaportmuseum - Twitter




