South Street Seaport Museum Hosts Author Peggy Gavan in Discussion of Seafaring Cats

The South Street Seaport Museum presents The Seafaring Cats of Gotham, a book talk with author Peggy Gavan on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 6:30pm at the Melville Gallery at 213 Water Street. Tickets are $5 and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10464162. Doors open at 6:15pm and a reception will follow the talk.

The evening will feature true tales of ships, sailors, and their mascot cats in early 20th-century Manhattan and Brooklyn. Peggy Gavan, author of The Cat Men of Gotham: Tales of Feline Friendships in Old New York, will wind the audience through the piers and streets of Old New York as she tells amazing stories of the sailors, dock workers, and ship captains of Gotham and the ship cats they adopted and came to love.

Hear about:

The Pirate Cats of Chelsea Piers Who Celebrated Christmas on the RMS Olympic

The Little Black Kitten Presented to Captain Arthur Rostron, the Hero of the RMS Carpathia

The Viking Ship Cat Who Was Rescued by Lifeboat en Route to Brooklyn

The Determined Ship Cat of Pier 95-and More Nautical Cat Tales

Fun for cat lovers and New York maritime history fans alike!

For more information, visit https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/talks-at-the-seaport-museum/.

ABOUT SOUTH STREET SEAPORT MUSEUM

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, and designated by Congress as America's National Maritime Museum, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You