South Street Seaport Museum Celebrates The Lunar New Year, January 21 & 22

South Street Seaport Museum celebrates the Lunar New Year with a weekend of free events on January 21 & 22, 2023 at 12 Fulton Street, NYC.

Start the weekend with an inspiring Chinese Lion Dance on the cobblestones on Saturday at 12:30pm as part of the neighborhood's annual Lunar New Year festivities, then attend a Chinese Calligraphy Workshop or make Nautical Chinese Lion Chains. The celebration continues on Sunday with additional opportunities to create maritime-inspired lion chains.

Nautical Chinese Lion Chains

January 21 & 22 from 1-5pm

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Seaport Museum's maritime-inspired spin on a Chinese Lion Chain craft. Come create your own, unique lion chain decoration using paper links inspired by the colorful signal flags that sailors use to communicate. This fun-filled activity is in partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center. Weather permitting, this activity may be moved to the climate-controlled crew quarters on the tall ship Wavertree for additional maritime spirit. This event is free, but please let us know that you're coming by registering. For more information and to register, visit seaportmuseum.org/lion-chains.

Chinese Calligraphy Workshop

January 21, 2023 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm

Join the Seaport Museum and skilled teaching artists from the New York Chinese Cultural Center for one of three delightful 45-minute workshops exploring the art of Chinese Calligraphy and its importance to the Lunar New Year.

Using a traditional calligraphy brush, participants will be instructed on how to write simple characters while exploring the relationship between ancient Chinese pictographs and their modern-day ideographs. Together, we will learn the evolution of the Chinese characters that tie to fish, the sea, and a prosperous New Year.

While primarily designed for children ages 7-12, these workshops are open to all ages, free. The workshop is currently sold out. For updates and more information, visit seaportmuseum.org/chinese-calligraphy.

Before attending, be sure to review the Museum's latest COVID-19 protocols.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org