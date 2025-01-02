South Street Seaport Museum Bowne & Co. to Present Print Your Own Stationery Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed that special Winter, Spring, and Summer dates are now on sale for its popular Print Your Own Stationery workshop.

Each month, you now have two opportunities to join the expert printers at Bowne & Co. at 211 Water Street in a hands-on workshop! Sign up today for an immersive 3-hour program, where you can work together with Bowne's designers to produce your own custom set of stationery-from start to finish.

In this workshop, you get to set type from the Seaport Museum's collection of historic fonts, mix ink, cut paper, and print a bespoke edition of 35 notecards using a 19th century printing press. Great for all skill levels, the workshop will engage you in every part of the printing process-we even teach you how to clean the press at the end!

Advanced registration is required. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome, and all supplies are included in the cost of the workshop. Tickets are $100. All participants get to take home their set of custom-made stationery valued at $250.

These popular workshops fill quickly, so claim your tickets today! If you don't see tickets for a specific date, that workshop has reached capacity.

2025 Workshop Dates: Saturday, January 25, Saturday, February 22, Sunday, February 23, Saturday, March 29, Sunday, March 30, Saturday, April 26, Sunday, April 27, Sunday, May 25, Saturday, May 31, Saturday, June 28, Sunday, June 29, Saturday, July 26, Sunday, July 27, Saturday, August 30, Sunday, August 31