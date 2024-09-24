South Street Seaport Museum Bowne & Co. Limited Edition Holiday Gift Selection Now Available

Throughout this holiday season, visit Bowne & Co. from Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm.
South Street Seaport Museum will present the return of limited-time holiday offerings from 19-century letterpress printers, Bowne & Co. Shop for a selection of unique holiday-themed cards, gifts, and of course, house-designed letterpress-printed notecards at 211 Water Street, New York, NY and online.
Bowne & Co. uses historic moveable type, images, and letterpress printing equipment from the South Street Seaport Museum's working collection to design and print bespoke stationery, cards, and more. Designs are created with metal type, linocuts, and engravings, which give each piece unique old-world characteristics.
Orders on Bowne & Co.'s online storefront can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and in-person orders can be scheduled for pick up at Bowne & Co. on Water Street during regular business hours. Online orders must be placed by Friday, December 6, to guarantee delivery by Christmas or Hanukkah. bowne.co
This holiday season, stop by Bowne & Co., Stationers gift emporium to pick up holiday cards and unique gifts for those on your holiday list and enjoy the historical charm of the South Street Seaport Museum's turn-of-the-century letterpress print shop.
From stationery essentials, holiday cards, and books, to house-designed and printed letterpress works, custom stationery, and more, Bowne & Co. offers carefully curated items that shed light on different facets of printing history, and the city's maritime heritage. Shop in-person at 211 Water Street or online at bowne.co. Check the Seaport Museum website for special holiday hours at seaportmuseum.org.
Joy Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Warm Winter Wishes Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Happy Holidays Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Heathen's Greetings Greetings Holiday Notecard
Season's Greetings Holiday Notecard
Happy Holidays Hot Air Balloon Notecard
Schooner Pioneer in a Snow Globe Holiday Notecard
Happy Holidays from Tall Ship Wavertree Notecard
Love & Light Hanukkah Notecard
Happy Hanukkah Menorah Holiday Notecard
Hanukkah Dreidel Holiday Notecard
Decorated Christmas Tree Notecard
Geometric Holiday Tree Notecard
Merry Christmas Wood Type Holiday Notecard
May Your Days Be Merry and Bright Holly Notecard
O Christmas Tree Holiday Notecard
A Happy, Healthy New Year Holiday Notecard
Happy New Year Silver & Gold Holiday Notecard
Warmest Wishes in the New Year Holiday Notecard
Happy New Year NYC Rat Holiday Notecard
For those looking for more bespoke holiday stationery, the designers at Bowne & Co. will work with you one-on-one to design your own set of stationery. Using historic typefaces and initials from the Seaport Museum's working collection, the designers will work with you to create your own made-to-order notecards, and the styles range from embellished to modern so there is something for everyone. Custom stationery orders must be placed by Friday, December 6, to guarantee delivery by Christmas and Hanukkah. bowne.co/shop/personalized-stationery/37
Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Gift someone special a custom set of 50 letterpress-printed flat note cards that include a taste of New York City's rich printing history. Or, if you're looking to gift a one-of-a-kind experience, bring your giftee to the Seaport and print your own set of stationery together using the South Street Seaport Museum's working collection of historical letterpress printing equipment.
Using printing presses, printing types, and hand cut wood blocks, Bowne & Co. continues the tradition of letterpress printing and captures the essence of a turn-of-the-century shop, offering a unique and eclectic experience like none-other.
Personalized stationery must be ordered by Friday, December 6 to ensure delivery by Christmas. Print Your Own Stationery workshops are offered on the last Saturday of each month and can be booked through April 2025. Learn more about these opportunities at seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers.
Workshops are offered on the last Saturday of each month and can be booked through April 2025. seaportmuseum.org/stationery-workshop
Looking for a gift that will keep giving throughout the year? Purchase a gift membership to the Seaport Museum for your relatives, friends, or colleagues this holiday season.
Members receive unlimited free general admission and invitations to special events; 20% off products at Bowne & Co., Stationers and tickets to 2025 W.O. Decker rides and Pioneer sails; as well as great discounts year-round.
Memberships start at $50 and help support the Seaport Museum's exhibitions, preservation of the historic shipsand the collections, grow public programs, and serve thousands of students annually through education initiatives.
Give the gift of membership today! seaportmuseum.org/membership
