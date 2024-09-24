South Street Seaport Museum Bowne & Co. Limited Edition Holiday Gift Selection Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present the return of limited-time holiday offerings from 19-century letterpress printers, Bowne & Co. Shop for a selection of unique holiday-themed cards, gifts, and of course, house-designed letterpress-printed notecards at 211 Water Street, New York, NY and online.

Bowne & Co. uses historic moveable type, images, and letterpress printing equipment from the South Street Seaport Museum's working collection to design and print bespoke stationery, cards, and more. Designs are created with metal type, linocuts, and engravings, which give each piece unique old-world characteristics.

Throughout this holiday season, visit Bowne & Co. from Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm. Check seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers for the most up-to-date modifications to holiday hours.

Orders on Bowne & Co.'s online storefront can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and in-person orders can be scheduled for pick up at Bowne & Co. on Water Street during regular business hours. Online orders must be placed by Friday, December 6, to guarantee delivery by Christmas or Hanukkah. bowne.co

Bowne & Co. Stationers Gift Emporium

This holiday season, stop by Bowne & Co., Stationers gift emporium to pick up holiday cards and unique gifts for those on your holiday list and enjoy the historical charm of the South Street Seaport Museum's turn-of-the-century letterpress print shop.

From stationery essentials, holiday cards, and books, to house-designed and printed letterpress works, custom stationery, and more, Bowne & Co. offers carefully curated items that shed light on different facets of printing history, and the city's maritime heritage. Shop in-person at 211 Water Street or online at bowne.co. Check the Seaport Museum website for special holiday hours at seaportmuseum.org.

Winter and Holiday Season

Breezy Snowman

Joy Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Holiday Booze Notecard

Warm Winter Wishes Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Happy Holidays Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Brrr! Holiday Notecard

Heathen's Greetings Greetings Holiday Notecard

Season's Greetings Holiday Notecard

Happy Holidays Hot Air Balloon Notecard

Schooner Pioneer in a Snow Globe Holiday Notecard

Happy Holidays from Tall Ship Wavertree Notecard

Hanukkah

Love & Light Hanukkah Notecard

Happy Hanukkah Menorah Holiday Notecard

Hanukkah Dreidel Holiday Notecard

Christmas

Happy Holiday Hat

Happy Holidays Ornament

Happy Holidays Sled

Naughty or Nice

Santa's List Holiday Notecard

Decorated Christmas Tree Notecard

Geometric Holiday Tree Notecard

Braces Holiday Tree Notecard

Merry Christmas Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Bah Humbug Holiday Notecard

May Your Days Be Merry and Bright Holly Notecard

O Christmas Tree Holiday Notecard

New Year

Peace and Joy

A Happy, Healthy New Year Holiday Notecard

Happy New Year Silver & Gold Holiday Notecard

Warmest Wishes in the New Year Holiday Notecard

Happy New Year NYC Rat Holiday Notecard

Custom Stationery | $195-$230

For those looking for more bespoke holiday stationery, the designers at Bowne & Co. will work with you one-on-one to design your own set of stationery. Using historic typefaces and initials from the Seaport Museum's working collection, the designers will work with you to create your own made-to-order notecards, and the styles range from embellished to modern so there is something for everyone. Custom stationery orders must be placed by Friday, December 6, to guarantee delivery by Christmas and Hanukkah. bowne.co/shop/personalized-stationery/37

Personalized Notecard Set & Print Your Own Stationery Workshop

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Gift someone special a custom set of 50 letterpress-printed flat note cards that include a taste of New York City's rich printing history. Or, if you're looking to gift a one-of-a-kind experience, bring your giftee to the Seaport and print your own set of stationery together using the South Street Seaport Museum's working collection of historical letterpress printing equipment.

Using printing presses, printing types, and hand cut wood blocks, Bowne & Co. continues the tradition of letterpress printing and captures the essence of a turn-of-the-century shop, offering a unique and eclectic experience like none-other.

Personalized stationery must be ordered by Friday, December 6 to ensure delivery by Christmas. Print Your Own Stationery workshops are offered on the last Saturday of each month and can be booked through April 2025. Learn more about these opportunities at seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers.

Workshops are offered on the last Saturday of each month and can be booked through April 2025. seaportmuseum.org/stationery-workshop

South Street Seaport Museum Membership

Looking for a gift that will keep giving throughout the year? Purchase a gift membership to the Seaport Museum for your relatives, friends, or colleagues this holiday season.

Members receive unlimited free general admission and invitations to special events; 20% off products at Bowne & Co., Stationers and tickets to 2025 W.O. Decker rides and Pioneer sails; as well as great discounts year-round.

Memberships start at $50 and help support the Seaport Museum's exhibitions, preservation of the historic shipsand the collections, grow public programs, and serve thousands of students annually through education initiatives.

Give the gift of membership today! seaportmuseum.org/membership