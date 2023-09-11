South Street Seaport Museum Announces Trivia Aboard A Tall Ship

South Street Seaport Museum announces Trivia Aboard a Tallship on September 13, 2023, at 6:30pm. Come aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree to enjoy a delightful evening of New York City trivia with the Seaport Museum and the Guides Association of New York City (GANYC). Prepare to immerse yourself in an enthralling exploration of the city's history as you engage in a friendly competition against professional tour guides and devoted trivia aficionados. Advanced registration is required. seaportmuseum.org/trivia

Bring your family and friends to form your own team of 4-6 people, or come solo and get paired with a group of fellow trivia buffs. Our host, Mark Levy--better known as The Tourfather--will take the helm, guiding us through a series of questions spanning three captivating categories: bodies and bars, statues and seaport, and squares and pairs. Beyond the thrill of victory, the triumphant team will be awarded a prize! Free wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available throughout the evening.

The Guides Association of New York City (GANYC) is an association of independent, professional tour guides based in New York City. Each member is licensed by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs. GANYC was founded in 1974 by licensed tour guides, for licensed tour guides. Encompassing a wide variety of guides that reflect the diversity of NYC's tourism industry, the organization provides a number of services for locals and the visiting public as well as for our members including tour guide education, familiarization tours (FAM Tours), professional advice, and workshops.

Mark Levy, known as The Tourfather, is the creator of the fabled Panorama Challenge geography contest and captain of the Titans of Trivia, six-time champions of Museum of the City of New York's Ultimate New York City Trivia contest. He is a proud native of The Bronx and a veteran New York City Tour Guide. His business The Levys' Unique New York! was the premier tour guide company in the city for over 20 years. Now retired Levy spends his time with a variety of volunteer activities, worldwide travel, Pickleball, and devising intriguing and entertaining trivia events.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."