South Street Seaport Museum Announces Trivia Aboard A Tall Ship

Prepare to immerse yourself in an enthralling exploration of the city's history as you engage in a friendly competition against professional tour guides and trivia fans.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 3 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 4 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Trivia Aboard A Tall Ship

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Trivia Aboard A Tall Ship

South Street Seaport Museum announces Trivia Aboard a Tallship on September 13, 2023, at 6:30pm. Come aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree to enjoy a delightful evening of New York City trivia with the Seaport Museum and the Guides Association of New York City (GANYC). Prepare to immerse yourself in an enthralling exploration of the city's history as you engage in a friendly competition against professional tour guides and devoted trivia aficionados. Advanced registration is required. seaportmuseum.org/trivia

Bring your family and friends to form your own team of 4-6 people, or come solo and get paired with a group of fellow trivia buffs. Our host, Mark Levy--better known as The Tourfather--will take the helm, guiding us through a series of questions spanning three captivating categories: bodies and bars, statues and seaport, and squares and pairs. Beyond the thrill of victory, the triumphant team will be awarded a prize! Free wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available throughout the evening.

The Guides Association of New York City (GANYC) is an association of independent, professional tour guides based in New York City. Each member is licensed by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs. GANYC was founded in 1974 by licensed tour guides, for licensed tour guides. Encompassing a wide variety of guides that reflect the diversity of NYC's tourism industry, the organization provides a number of services for locals and the visiting public as well as for our members including tour guide education, familiarization tours (FAM Tours), professional advice, and workshops.

Mark Levy, known as The Tourfather, is the creator of the fabled Panorama Challenge geography contest and captain of the Titans of Trivia, six-time champions of Museum of the City of New York's Ultimate New York City Trivia contest. He is a proud native of The Bronx and a veteran New York City Tour Guide. His business The Levys' Unique New York! was the premier tour guide company in the city for over 20 years. Now retired Levy spends his time with a variety of volunteer activities, worldwide travel, Pickleball, and devising intriguing and entertaining trivia events.

The Guides Association of New York City (GANYC) is an association of independent, professional tour guides based in New York City. Each member is licensed by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs. GANYC was founded in 1974 by licensed tour guides, for licensed tour guides. Encompassing a wide variety of guides that reflect the diversity of NYC's tourism industry, the organization provides a number of services for locals and the visiting public as well as for our members including tour guide education, familiarization tours (FAM Tours), professional advice, and workshops. ganyc.org

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
MJ to Release New Block of Tickets For Performances Through May 2024 Photo
MJ to Release New Block of Tickets For Performances Through May 2024

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ will be available for performances through May 26, 2024.

2
Video: How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Photo
Video: How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book

Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel and her sister, acclaimed writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, have released their new lyrical picture book, Proud Mouse. Watch a video of the duo on Good Morning America this morning discussing Proud Mouse. During the interview, Mentzel revealed how Menzel's performance as Elphaba in Wicked helped inspire the new book.

3
Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at MTC Photo
Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club will present the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring Academy Award® nominee & Critic’s Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams and directed by Anne Kauffman. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
A.J. Shivley & More Join WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 5 at 54 Below Photo
A.J. Shivley & More Join WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 5 at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 5 on September 25th at 7pm. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

MJ to Release New Block of Tickets for Performances Through May 2024MJ to Release New Block of Tickets for Performances Through May 2024
Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre ClubRachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre Club
A.J. Shivley, Jaime Lyn Beatty & More Join the Cast of WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 5 Hosted by Taylor LoudermanA.J. Shivley, Jaime Lyn Beatty & More Join the Cast of WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 5 Hosted by Taylor Louderman
Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams & Joshua Henry to Perform at New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall GalaPatti LuPone, Vanessa Williams & Joshua Henry to Perform at New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SHUCKED

Recommended For You