South Street Seaport Museum Announces Halloween Origami Folding And Letterpress Printing

Embrace spooky season and unleash your creativity at Bowne & Co.'s Halloween-inspired drop-in workshop on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 12pm-2pm, at 207 Water Street, NYC. Admission is free, and pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ups will be accommodated as possible. seaportmuseum.org/halloween-crafts

Visit anytime between 12pm and 2pm for a free hands-on experience in crafting origami bats, and other spooky folded-paper creatures, along with Halloween-themed paper chains. For an extra thrill, skilled Bowne designers will be on hand to guide you through crafting your own letterpress-printed broadside posters using a 19th century printing press from the Seaport Museum's working collection.

Don't miss this opportunity to add a touch of spookiness to your seasonal decorations and learn more about the art of traditional letterpress printing. Anyone age 5 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they create during the afternoon.

About Bowne & Co.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org