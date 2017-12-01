South Korea's OD Company Sets Course for Broadway with TITANIC Revival

This week, The OD Company's (Chun soo Shin, CEO) new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Titanic opened to rave reviews at the Charlotte Theater in Seoul, South Korea.

Directed by Eric Schaeffer, this new staging of the Maury Yeston and Peter Stone musical has completely sold out its limited engagement through February 11, 2018.

"I'm thrilled that our unique staging of Titanic is delighting audiences," said Chun soo Shin. "Under Eric Schaeffer's polished direction and with Paul Tate De Poo III's innovative and environmental set design, this production deserves to be seen on Broadway. It's been 20 years since this great musical had its maiden voyage and now The OD Company is committed to relaunching its return to Broadway as soon as possible."

With music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Maury Yeston and a book by Tony Award winner Peter Stone, Titanic opened on Broadway in 1997, winning five Tony Awards including Best Musical. Titanic is set on the ocean liner RMS Titanic which sank on its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912. Eric Schaeffer previously staged Titanic in 2016 at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia where he serves at Artistic Director.

Watch footage from the production below!

The OD Company is the most active theatrical Production Company in South Korea, creating and presenting musicals and plays and other performing arts. Founded in 2001, The OD Company has become the most successful musical producer in Korea, recognized for bringing high quality productions of musicals to Korean audiences, including Man of La Mancha, Dreamgirls, Sweeney Todd, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Dracula, Newsies and Doctor Zhivago. The OD Company has produced and co-produced new work in the United States, including Holler If Ya Hear Me and Doctor Zhivago on Broadway and Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robot at the La Jolla Playhouse. The company has also been active in producing musicals in Australia and China. Through investment and development, The OD Company is committed to presenting the best in the live performing arts to audiences in Korea and around the world. For more information about the OD Company, click here.

Chun soo Shin has been recognized as the driving force in bringing Broadway musicals to South Korea. Among the musicals he has produced are Jekyll and Hyde, Man of La Mancha, Dracula, Doctor Zhivago, Dreamgirls, Grease, Sweeney Todd and Newsies. Understanding the specific needs of presenting commercial theater in the Korean market, Mr. Shin has brought local perspective and creative invention to many of these Popular Productions, to the delight of critics and audiences alike. With his extensive producing experience he is focused on international productions, creating producing partnerships around the world, and developing projects in the United States, Australia, UK, China, Japan and Singapore. Mr. Shin is a member of the Broadway League, and former board member for the Korean Musical Theater Association and former President of the Korean Musical Theater Association.





Related Articles