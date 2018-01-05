Soulpepper Artistic Director Albert Schultz Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations

The Globe and Mail's J. Kelly Nestruck reports that four actresses have filed civil suits against Toronto's Soulpepper Theatre Company and it's artistic director Albert Schultz.

The G&M reports that actresses Patricia Fagan, Kristin Booth, Diana Bentley and Hannah Miller have filed two lawsuits, one seeking $3.5 million from Schultz and another for $4.25 million from Soulpepper.

Per the Globe's report, the actresses alleged that Schultz exposed himself backstage, at a work function, and that he groped actresses during rehearsals and on stage.

Read the full Globe and Mail report here.

Soulepper told BroadwayWorld in a statement that "Today, the Board of Directors of Soulpepper Theatre Company accepted the resignation of Albert Schultz, effective immediately.

Additionally, the Board has asked Alan Dilworth to serve as Acting Artistic Director, a role which he has accepted. Alan will lead an organization that has a breadth and an enormous depth of talent with a proven track record of artistic excellence.

Mr. Schultz's resignation will allow Soulpepper to focus on its core mission: to provide a safe community for its exceptionally talented group of professionals.

While this has been a tremendously difficult chapter in Soulpepper's history, today's decision ensures the organization is able to move forward with confidence and remain a leading Canadian theatre company."

Schultz, a Dora Award winner for his direction of "Of Human Bondage," is the company's founding artistic director. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada.

This past summer, Soulpepper had a month-long off-Broadway residency at Pershing Square Signature Center where they presented 12 different new works (including the highly acclaimed "Spoon River"), in addition to numerous other events and cabarets.

Located in its multi-venue home the Young Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto's Distillery Historic District, Soulpepper is Toronto's largest not-for-profit theatre company.





