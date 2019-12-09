Soprano Karen Slack Returns To The Metropolitan Opera For PORGY AND BESS

American Soprano Karen Slack returns to The Metropolitan Opera as Serena in Gershwin's Porgy and Bess on February 12th and 15th. Audiences will remember Slack from her Met Opera and international radio broadcast debuts in the title role of Verdi's Luisa Miller. Highly regarded for her "extraordinary vocal agility and a powerful instrument with a wide range of colors," Karen's 2019-2020 performances showcase the breadth of her artistic strengths, including the role of Billie the world premiere of Fire Shut Up In My Bones by Terence Blanchard with Opera Theatre Saint Louis, a production which The New York Times called one of the most noteworthy classical music events of the year. She also returned to The Philadelphia Orchestra this year to sing Eternal Mother in the world premiere of Hannibal Lokumbe's Healing Tones, conducted by maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The character of Serena in Porgy and Bess is a hallmark of Slack's career, and her portrayals of the role have earned critical acclaim with Lyric Opera of Chicago, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, Washington National Opera, San Francisco Opera, the National Chorale and The Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Fort Worth Opera.

Full cast and production details for the Metropolitan Opera production of Porgy and Bess are available at metopera.org/season/2019-20-season/porgy-and-bess/





