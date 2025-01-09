Sonya Balsara, Kennedy Kanagawa, Hawley Gould, and More Will Sing on LIKE THE WIND Original Concept EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Featuring Sonya Balsara (Disney's Aladdin), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Hawley Gould (Suffs), Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), and Brittany Zeinstra (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Collard & Rosenblatt's newest digital release includes eight songs from their new musical, Like the Wind.

Like the Wind is a new musical that explores the lives of Bennie and Cai, two queer teenagers running away from a conversion therapy facility in the summer of 2018. Told partially through flashback, Bennie and Cai choose to change the fate that society has set for them and break through the constraints of expectations and rules. With a queer writing team at the helm, Like the Wind explores themes of identity, forgiveness, and queerness in young people.

“We're entering a scary time for queer youth in America,” said Collard & Rosenblatt in a joint statement. “As two queer artists, we feel it's important to create stories with the representation we wish we'd seen as young people. It's mind-boggling and terrifying to us that conversion therapy is still legal in so many states; we hope that telling this story brings harsh light to the dangers of this experience. We also hope to share queer joy – the discovery of identity and of young love can be so beautiful and we want to highlight that beauty as well.”

Prior to the EP, Like the Wind was workshopped and presented at The New Musicals Lab, The Brick, SoHo Playhouse, York Theatre, and 54 Below. It began as a two-person, five-minute musical commissioned by Shotgun Players for their 3030 Vision Project in 2021.

Visit likethewindmusical.com for more information and stream Like the Wind on January 25th.