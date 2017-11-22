Songwriters Alan & Marilyn Bergman Talk 'CHASING MEM'RIES' at the Geffen

Lyricists Alan and Marilyn Bergman talked with Tavis Smiley on PBS about the world premiere of their latest project, Chasing Mem'ries: A Different Kind of Musical, currently running at The Geffen Playhouse starring Tyne Daly. See what they had to say HERE!

The songs of Alan and Marilyn Bergman have been enriching the great American songbook for over five decades. They have earned numerous awards, including 16 Academy Award nominations, multiple Emmys, Grammys, and three Oscars for "The Windmills of Your Mind", "The Way We Were," and the score for "Yentl."

The World Premiere of Chasing Mem'ries: A Different Kind of Musical, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and featuring new and original songs by award-winning lyricists Alan & Marilyn Bergman, is running at the Gil Cates Theater at The Geffen Playhouse and run through Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Written and directed by Josh Ravetch (Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking), Chasing Mem'ries stars Daly as Victoria, a woman not quite ready to let go of the life she has loved and the love of her life, Academy Award-nominee Robert Forster (Jackie Brown) as her husband Franklin, and Scott Kradolfer as their son Mason.

The play features 12 songs - five of them new - by legendary Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning lyricists Alan & Marilyn Bergman ("The Way We Were," "The Windmills of Your Mind," "Papa, Can You Hear Me?"), with music by Bill Cantos & Mari Falcone, Dave Grusin, Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand and Johnny Mandel.





