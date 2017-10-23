Social Spotlight: CHICAGO's Beth Johnson Nicely Taps Into Instagram Success

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

Can we just talk about Beth Johnson Nicely for a second? Thanks to the miracle of algorithms, this master tapper has made her way into my Discover feed recently, brightening my days with her killer routines, hot fitness tips, backstage antics, and iconic red tap shoes.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Beth has been performing in New York City for over a decade. and can currently be seen as Mona in the long-running hit musical Chicago.

Her previous Broadway credits include the national tour of 42nd Street, Spamalot, White Christmas, Young Frankenstein, and Bullets Over Broadway.

A senior instructor at Broadway Dance Center, Beth is a rising social media star, Showcasing her energetic master classes online and leading teams of tappers through high-paced hoofing to Beyonce, the Spice Girls, and more.

A dancer since age three (and a former Rockette!), Beth also uses her social media platform to promote her work as a master fitness instructor, teaching fitness classes at Body By Simone in Chelsea and bringing her followers the hottest in fitness trends.

Check out some of Beth's best posts below and tap into @bethjnicely on Instagram. Come for the dancing, stay for the enviable collection of fitness fashion!

One Step, Two Step, Tap Step. The bloopers tonight were out of control?? | @poptapnyc #POPTAP • • • • @__kmeyer__ @kate.wesler @samanthaa_leeann @acoop125 @juliafeeley @m_selinsky A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT This beautiful gal made her Roxie debut tonight @chicagomusical on Broadway! She killed it! So proud of you @maritimegirl01 ????! A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT Sk8er Girls???? | @poptapnyc #POPTAP | @terez @laducashoes A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT Sunday Funday?? @chicagomusical | @michaelscirrotto ?? • • • • #broadway #nyc #dancer #dancers #chicagomusical #chicago #fosse #bobfosse @laducashoes A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on Oct 8, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT #WorkoutWednesday elevated planks series that will challenge every muscle in your body! Do 3 rounds and your abs will be on ??! Feeling sleek in this @fierceandregal outfit | #fierceandregal | @bodybysimone | ?? by @sydney_inthecity • • • • #nyc #fit #fitness #fitnessmodel #fitnessmotivation #fitchick #fitgal #fitlife #fitstagram #fitforlife #fitwomen #fitnessinspiration #fitgirls #fitspo #fitbody #workout #dance #trainer #dancers #trainers A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:09am PDT Dirty POPTAP Wednesday????| @poptapnyc #POPTAP • • • • #nyc #tapdance #dance #dancers #dancerlife #dance #pop #dirtypop #nsync #danceclass #dancefloor @laducashoes @pookiezoot @kate.wesler @alison_manning @jackieo08 @__kmeyer__ @maritimegirl01 @slursaner @m_selinsky @ekernion @samanthaa_leeann A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT This is for my mom??. And then everyone surprised me in the best way possible. Love my @poptapnyc family! #POPTAP | @betsyjohnsonrn #instagramdelay | ?? by @angieschworer A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT Tap Therapy???? | @laducashoes A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on May 7, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT Next Thursday is National Tap Dance Day! I'll be celebrating all week by teaching tap! Join me for class! Tues: 4:30-6pm Beg Tap (@bdcnyc ) Wed: POPTAP (@poptapnyc DM for details) Thurs: 7-8pm Absolute Beginner (DM for details) Sat: 4:30-6pm Int Tap (@bdcnyc ) Sun: 10:30am-12pm Adv/Beg (@bdcnyc ) ?? by @jontaylorphoto | @laducashoes A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on May 19, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT SO FUN getting to tap dance on @gmfb yesterday!!! Thanks for having me @heykayadams on your awesome show! #touchdowntapdance #nationaltapdanceday #goodmorningfootball | @emilyhsudesigns leggings | #emilyhsudesigns | custom @laducashoes A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on May 26, 2017 at 3:32am PDT Happy Memorial Day! Honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for serving our country????. Throwback to @bulletsbabes @bulletsoverbway A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on May 29, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT Happy Tonys! Throwback to post @thetonyawards performance with @rottenbroadway resting our tapping feet????. #Somethingrotten #tonys A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:38am PDT Hello October????! Playing Mona Oct 1-30th in CHICAGO. Love this wonderful family! @chicagomusical #firstshowtoday #chicagomusical A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT



