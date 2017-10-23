Social Spotlight: CHICAGO's Beth Johnson Nicely Taps Into Instagram Success

CHICAGO
Can we just talk about Beth Johnson Nicely for a second? Thanks to the miracle of algorithms, this master tapper has made her way into my Discover feed recently, brightening my days with her killer routines, hot fitness tips, backstage antics, and iconic red tap shoes.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Beth has been performing in New York City for over a decade. and can currently be seen as Mona in the long-running hit musical Chicago.

Her previous Broadway credits include the national tour of 42nd Street, Spamalot, White Christmas, Young Frankenstein, and Bullets Over Broadway.

A senior instructor at Broadway Dance Center, Beth is a rising social media star, Showcasing her energetic master classes online and leading teams of tappers through high-paced hoofing to Beyonce, the Spice Girls, and more.

A dancer since age three (and a former Rockette!), Beth also uses her social media platform to promote her work as a master fitness instructor, teaching fitness classes at Body By Simone in Chelsea and bringing her followers the hottest in fitness trends.

Check out some of Beth's best posts below and tap into @bethjnicely on Instagram. Come for the dancing, stay for the enviable collection of fitness fashion!

Sk8er Girls???? | @poptapnyc #POPTAP | @terez @laducashoes

A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on

Tap Therapy???? | @laducashoes

A post shared by bethjnicely (@bethjnicely) on


