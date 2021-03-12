Social Roundup: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and More Commemorate One Year Since Broadway Shut Down

Today marks one year since Broadway officially shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. Today, to commemorate the long 365 days, and to look forward to the future ahead, various shows are sharing the hashtag #BroadwayWillBeBack.

Check out social media posts below from Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, Disney on Broadway, Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, and Sing Street.

Six

It's been one year since Broadway shut down. We were hours away from our opening night performance when we got the news. It felt like an impossible challenge at the time, but it turned out to be the first of many. pic.twitter.com/6utJQBNQfX - SIX on Broadway ? (@SixBroadway) March 12, 2021

Mrs. Doubtfire

As long as there is love, as long as there is family, Mrs. Doubtfire will be there. It's been such a long time poppets, but we can't wait to see you on Broadway one day. #BroadwayWillBeBack #DoubtfireWillBeBack https://t.co/SyJJeQ5ZIF - Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical (@DoubtfireBway) March 11, 2021

Disney on Broadway

Moulin Rouge!

What would we do without you? We are so very grateful for the Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love you have continued to give us this past year, and we can't wait to see you back at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. We will be back and it will be worth the wait. #BroadwayWillBeBack pic.twitter.com/P64jUwGgd0 - Moulin Rouge The Musical - Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) March 12, 2021

Jagged Little Pill

Last year, on this day, Broadway went dark. Since then, we've learned so much. We've changed forever. And we look forward, always. ? Head to our Instagram Story for a few highlights of how #JaggedLittleBroadway came together while away from home. #BroadwayWillBeBack pic.twitter.com/C3sgnpcqQN - Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) March 12, 2021

Sing Street