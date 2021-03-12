Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Impact
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Social Roundup: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and More Commemorate One Year Since Broadway Shut Down

The shows are tweeting the hashtag #BroadwayWillBeBack to keep hope alive after a long 365 days without live theatre.

Mar. 12, 2021  

Today marks one year since Broadway officially shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. Today, to commemorate the long 365 days, and to look forward to the future ahead, various shows are sharing the hashtag #BroadwayWillBeBack.

Check out social media posts below from Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, Disney on Broadway, Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, and Sing Street.

Six

Mrs. Doubtfire

Disney on Broadway

Moulin Rouge!

Jagged Little Pill

Sing Street


From This Author Stephi Wild