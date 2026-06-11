Skylar Astin, Erich Bergen and More to Join STAGEDOOR 50 Entertainment Community Fund Benefit

Stagedoor Manor and the Entertainment Community Fund will present Stagedoor 50: A One-Night-Only Concert celebrating 50 Years Of Stagedoor Manor Benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund on Monday, September 28 at 7 pm ET at The Town Hall with appearances by Skylar Astin, Erich Bergen, Michael Ian Black, Zach Braff, Josh Charles, Jon Cryer, Sofia Hublitz, Shawn Levy, Julia Murney, Chris Olsen, Larry Owens, Adam Pascal, Amy Ryan, Shaina Taub, Jeanine Tesori* and more.

This unprecedented event will celebrate the legendary performing arts training center’s past, present and future, featuring an incredible lineup of Stagedoor alumni and friends coming together to honor the place they call home. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs that address the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing.

The evening will include additional appearances by Yancey Arias, Courtney Balan, Etai Benson, Jeff Blumenkrantz, Molly Brown, Todd Buonopane, Julian Burzynski, Sadie Calvano, Susie Carroll, Chad Carstarphen, Alexander Chaplin, Julie Kleiner Davis, Bailey Endebrock, Connor Gallagher, Jared Goldsmith, Daniel Goldstein, Todd Graff, Gordon Greenberg, Kimberly Grigsby, Danny Gurwin, Delaney Guyer, Seth Herzog, Betsy Hogg, Dan Hoy, Ben Jackson Walker, Emily Kassie, Randi Kleiner, Ashley LaLonde, Nikka Lanzarone, Jeremy Leiner, Colin LeMoine, Jonathan Lovitz, Samantha Massell, Molly McCook, Paige Mobley, Hagan Aziere Oliveras, Kent Overshown, Noah Pacht, Erin Leigh Peck, Austin Peyton, Sam Primack, David Quinn, Jed Resnick, Seth Rudetsky, Mark Saks, J Savage, Ariella Serur, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Kaily Smith, Tara Smith, Dana Steingold, Jamison Stern, Carson Stewart, Rena Strober, Ty Taylor, Austin Winsburg, Jordan Woods Robinson, Zac Young and more.*

Additional performers to be announced. For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact premler@entertainmentcommunity.org.