Six Degrees of Willy Loman: Surprising Links Between Actors Who Have Played the Role

The new revival of Death of a Salesman is officially open on Broadway. With Nathan Lane in the role of Willy Loman, this marks the seventh Broadway production of the Arthur Miller classic, which first garnered critical acclaim when it opened back in 1949.

Since that time, the character of the aging salesman, an everyman who serves as a stand-in for middle America, has been played by some of the greatest actors of the last hundred years. This is hardly a surprise, as it is also considered one of the greatest all-time parts. Portrayals of the character span stage and screen, with more than five screen adaptations, including a feature film in 1951 and another one on the way.

But, perhaps surprisingly, many of these actors are connected in ways beyond this role. For instance, did you know that Nathan Lane shared the stage with another Willy Loman in his Broadway debut? Did you know that Andrew Garfield has worked closely with two Willy Lomans on Broadway?

To commemorate the new production, we are highlighting some of the most interesting connections we have found between a few of these dynamic performers. We’re calling it “Six Degrees of Willy Loman.”

If your favorite Willy Loman isn't mentioned here (Wendell Pierce, anyone?), it's because we weren't able to make any clear connections, though there may be some we missed. If so, let us know!

The 2026 revival of Death of a Salesman, directed by Joe Mantello, is now running at the Winter Garden Theatre. Led by Nathan Lane as Willy Loman and Laurie Metcalf as Linda Loman, the revival continues its Broadway run through August 9. Find out what critics think of the production.

The original Broadway production of Death of a Salesman premiered at the now-closed Morosco Theatre in February 1949. Actor Lee J. Cobb led the show in the role of Willy Loman, a performance that won him critical praise. He would go on to reprise the character nearly twelve years later in a television production that aired on CBS (Incidentally, this was Nathan Lane's introduction to the material at ten years old.)

But in 1957, Cobb played another significant part with whom he would become associated, this time on screen. He starred as the hot-tempered "Juror #3" in Sidney Lumet's 12 Angry Men, which garnered him a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards that year.

Fast-forward to 1975, when the first revival of Death of a Salesman appeared on Broadway, this time with George C. Scott as the starring role of Willy. Like Cobb, Scott made his career as a character actor, often playing imposing and over-the-top characters.

In one of his final roles, Scott starred in a television version of 12 Angry Men, opposite Jack Lemmon. And who would he play? Juror #3, another character originated by Lee J. Cobb years earlier.

A few years after he starred in Death of a Salesman, George C. Scott returned to the Circle in the Square Theatre to direct and headline a revival of the Noël Coward comedy, Present Laughter. Scott assembled a slew of talented actors to fill out the ensemble, including Kate Burton and Dana Ivy. And, making his Broadway debut, future Nathan Lane starred as the young playwright, Roland Maule.

44 years and three Tony Awards later, Lane now stars as Willy Loman in the current production of Death of a Salesman, the same role played by his Present Laughter co-star George C. Scott in the first-ever revival.

As powerhouse performers, both Nathan Lane and Philip Seymour Hoffman have had distinguished careers in the theater. Sadly, audiences never got to see them work on a project together before Hoffman's untimely passing in 2014. But, just two years before his death, Hoffman starred in his final Broadway production, playing the role of Willy Loman in a revival of Death of a Salesman.

Also in that production was Andrew Garfield, making his Broadway debut in the role of Willy's son, Biff. A few years later, Garfield returned to Broadway in Tony Kushner's Angels in America, sharing the stage with Nathan Lane. Both performers won Tony Awards for their respective performances in that production.

Before Hoffman took on the mantle of Willy Loman, Philip Seymour Hoffman shared the stage with Brian Dennehy in the 2003 Broadway production of Long Day's Journey Into Night. This revival of the Eugene O'Neill classic came four years after Dennehy's celebrated turn as the same character.

That 1999 revival of Death of a Salesman, led by Dennehy as Willy, received much acclaim, winning Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play, Best Direction, Best Actor for Dennehy, and Best Featured Actress for Elizabeth Franz. This version was also filmed for television.

In his next Broadway credit after Long Day's Journey Into Night, Brian Dennehy starred in the 2007 production of Inherit the Wind, a fictionalized depiction of the Scopes Monkey Trial from 1925. In the revival of the play, Dennehy played the character of Matthew Harrison Brady, a character previously portrayed by actor Fredric March in the 1960 film version.

One of the most celebrated actors of his time, March was, in fact, an early contender to originate the role of Willy Loman. However, he turned down the offer, and the part would ultimately go to Lee J. Cobb. March clearly regretted his decision, because he went on to play Willy in the 1951 feature film adaptation of the play.

In another Inherit the Wind connection, George C. Scott (see above) also shared the role of Matthew Harrison Brady with Dennehy and March, playing the character in the 1999 television adaptation.

Stage and screen star Dustin Hoffman is another actor who has long been associated with the character of Willy Loman, particularly for audiences unable to see every production on Broadway. In 1984, the actor portrayed the character in the play's second Broadway revival and, a year later, reprised his role in a made-for-TV movie version. Being only in his late 40s at the time, Hoffman was aged up for the role to match the age of the character, who is 63.

Though March and Hoffman never appeared together in any projects, they had a co-star in common: Jason Robards. The celebrated actor shared the screen with Hoffman in the 1976 political thriller All the President's Men and took home an Oscar for his portrayal of journalist Ben Bradlee.

20 years earlier, Robards played Fredric March's son in the original Broadway production of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night. For his performance as James Tyrone, March took home a Tony Award.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid