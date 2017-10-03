Singer Sam Smith Pays A Visit to DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Audience members at tonight's performance of Dear Evan Hansen spotted a familiar face among the crowd this evening.

Grammy and Academy Award=winning singer/songwriter, Sam Smith made an appearance at the Tony Award-winning musical this evening and had nothing but glowing things to say about the performance afterward.

He tweeted:

Just went to see 'Dear Evan Hansen' - out of this universe. I properly snot cried throughout!! @BenSPLATT was sensational xx GO SEE IT - Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 4, 2017

The Tony Award-winning star of the musical, Ben Platt, replied.

Thank you so much for coming. Your music and your voice are wildly inspiring. ?? https://t.co/IC3LxUyc1U - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) October 4, 2017

Smith rose to fame in October 2012 when he was featured on Disclosure's breakthrough single "Latch", which peaked at number eleven on the UK Singles Chart. His subsequent feature-on Naughty Boy's "La La La"-earned him his first number one single in May 2013.

He released his debut studio album, In the Lonely Hour, in May 2014 on Capitol Records UK. The album's third single, "Stay with Me", was an international success, reaching number one in the UK and number two on the US Billboard Hot 100, while the fourth single "I'm Not the Only One" reached the top five in both countries.

In December 2014, Smith was nominated for six Grammy Awards, and at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2015 he won four: Best New Artist, "Stay with Me" for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and In the Lonely Hour for Best Pop Vocal Album. For his and Jimmy Napes' song "Writing's on the Wall", the theme for the James Bond film Spectre (2015), Smith won the Golden Globe Award and the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Related Articles