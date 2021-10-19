Sing For Hope LaunchesÂ SING FOR HOPE/UNITEX CONCERT SERIES TO ReSTART NYÂ 

Sing for Hope, in partnership with its sponsor Unitex, has launched a series of free, live concerts at healthcare and assisted living facilities across New York City and Westchester, bringing the joy of music to a community that has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - older adults in long-term care.

The Sing for Hope/Unitex Concert Series to ReSTART NY began in September and will include 20 performances through to December. The concerts will feature professional musicians, offering a range of styles including jazz, soul, Broadway, and classical, all tailored to the community and the facility residents. Each live event will be outdoors, weather permitting, and will adhere to all current health guidelines.

To date, concerts have taken place at multiple facilities including East Haven Nursing Home in The Bronx, King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brooklyn, and Wartburg Nursing Home in Mount Vernon. The roster of artists have included Bobby Harden, Veronica Stern, Larry Siegel, and Emily Surtees with many more on the upcoming schedule.

The Sing for Hope/Unitex Concert Series to ReSTART NY is supported through funds from the New York State Council on the Arts's ReStart NY initiative, enabling arts organizations to help revive the creative sector through live performances. In addition to these live events as part of the series, select performances will also be captured for future free, on-demand viewing on Sing for Hope's Open Arts digital platform, further expanding access to the arts to all audiences.

"We are excited to have a role in bringing live performances back to those most severely affected by the pandemic," said David Potack, President of Unitex. "We care deeply about the residents that live in these facilities and the particularly trying time they have had during the current health crisis. We are proud to be partnering with Sing for Hope to get the performers back to work and brightening the lives of the residents."

"We are grateful for the generous support of Unitex and NYSCA to help create this meaningful concert series, and bring the joy of live music experiences to seniors in our community," said Sing for Hope Co-Founder Monica Yunus. "This program is yet another way that our organization is re-activating the arts as we come out of this pandemic, and embody our core mission of 'Arts for All.'"

Added Camille Zamora, Sing for Hope Co-Founder, "Sing for Hope is proud to bring communities together through the arts, acting as a lifeline for so many musicians throughout the pandemic, and offering the pure bliss of music to seniors in our area. The program serves to spread the power of community and emotional release that only the arts can provide."

Additional information available at singforhope.org.