Sinbad, Tony Woods and More Are Coming to Carolines on Broadway in January

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of January, highlighted by headliners Sinbad, from his stand-up special "Make Me Wanna Holla," January 2 - 4; Tony Woods, from Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar, with his special guest James Altucher, January 10 and 11; Donnell Rawlings, "Ashy Larry" from Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show, Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend, January 16 - 19; Hari Kondabolu, from his Netflix special, "Warn Your Relatives," January 23 - 25; and Amanda Seales, author and host and author of "Small Doses," January 30 - February 5.

Themed shows taking place in January are The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York City's funniest comedians, on January 1, 2, 5, 9, 16, 19, 23 and 30; Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on January 6, 7 and 27; and the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Jeff Arcuri on January 14, Luisa Lange on January 15, Kenice Mobley on January 21, and Camille Theobald on January 28.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature Back 2 the Essence, starring Kenny Williams and special guests, on January 5; Be There in Five Live podcast, hosted by Kate Kennedy, on January 8, Michelle Collins, from SiriusXM Radio, on January 9; Sheba Mason, from her comedy Album "Not Just a Whore," on January 22; Joey Healy Presents: Beauty Fails on January 26; and Eric Schwartz, named by GQ India as one of "5 International Comics You Must Catch," on January 29.

Caroline Hirsch, Gloria Steinem and Teresa C. Younger present the 24th Annual Comedy Night at Carolines to benefit the Ms. Foundation for Women, on January 13. For more information and to purchase tickets visit forwomen.org.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





