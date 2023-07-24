Signed Copy of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sells at Auction

A signed copy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was sold to a collector at a recent Glasgow auction, Independent reports.

Following a bidding war at the McTear's auction, held on Thursday, July 20, this special rehearsal edition, signed by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, the play’s director John Tiffany, and playwright Jack Thorne, sold for £970.

"Any memorabilia associated with Harry Potter always attracts huge interest so it wasn’t surprising when the bids started coming in for the rehearsal copy of the Cursed Child," said McTear’s specialist James Spiridion. "It was a very lively auction and we are delighted with the price achieved."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 6.5million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are currently playing at the Palace Theatre, London, UK; Lyric Theatre, New York, USA; Mehr! Theater, Hamburg, Germany; and the TBS Akasaka ACT Theatre, Tokyo, Japan. An additional production recently closed at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto, Canada.

In 2022, the show broke the record for most tickets sold of any stage play in Australia, selling over one million tickets, and in December 2022 the cast celebrated over 1,000 performances. An estimated 326,500 people saw the show in its first year, topping any previous record set by a stage play in the history of Australian theatre, with over half of these attendees made up of first-time theatregoers.