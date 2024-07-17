Sierra Boggess and Joel Harper-Jackson Will Lead European Premiere of I AM HARVEY MILK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The European premiere of Andrew Lippa’s I Am Harvey Milk will open at Cadogan Hall this October. Starring West End star Joel Harper-Jackson (Kinky Boots, Jesus Christ Superstar) and Broadway actress Sierra Boggess (Love Never Dies, Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid), the production will run for two performances on Sunday 27 October 2024.

With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, I Am Harvey Milk weaves the story of Harvey Milk’s life – from boyhood to his rise as the first openly gay man to hold public office in California and finally to his assassination in 1978.

Part choral work, part theatre piece, I Am Harvey Milk is a triumphant and emotional celebration of an LGBTQ+ icon.

All profits from these concerts will go to the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.