Showtime Documentary Films Announces New Documentary SID & JUDY

Showtime Documentary Films today announced it will premiere the new documentary SID & JUDY from director Stephen Kijak (STONES IN EXILE, WE ARE X), producer Diane Becker and Academy Award® winning producer John Battsek (Eric Clapton: LIFE IN 12 BARS, LISTEN TO ME MARLON) on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Narrated by Emmy® winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Academy Award nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (PATRICK MELROSE), SID & JUDY explores the dramatic career and personal struggles of the talented and tragically short-lived entertainer Judy Garland through rare concert footage, never-heard-before voice recordings and personal photos. The film premiered at the Frameline Festival in San Francisco in June and will screen at Outfest Los Angeles on Saturday, July 27 at the iconic Ford Theater in Hollywood.

In this revelatory new biography, we learn the details of Garland's troubles through the memories of THE ONE man who, for a tumultuous decade, was her confidant, manager and, not incidentally, third husband: Sid Luft. Through Luft's observations, only recently made public, and Garland's own words emerges a poignant portrait of a woman whose vulnerabilities were exploited by an industry she helped build, but whose resilience, entrepreneurship and unfailing commitment to her creative gifts kept her fighting. SID & JUDY reminds us why Garland has remained a beacon of perseverance and joy for LGBTQ+ generations and her fans worldwide.

SID & JUDY is produced for Showtime by Passion Pictures with producers John Battsek and Diane Becker. John Kimble, Philip Sandhaus, Bryan O'Connell, Joel Gotler and Erik Skinner serve as executive producers.

