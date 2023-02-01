Shoshana Bean to Perform at GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mr. Saturday Night
The 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023

Feb. 01, 2023  
Tony and Grammy nominee Shoshana Bean will be performing during the Premiere Ceremony of the Grammy Awards this Sunday, February 5.

As previously reported, Randy Rainbow will host the event with MJ the Musical star and current GRAMMY nominee Myles Frost presenting one of the first awards.

The 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and here. Additional talent and co-host to be announced in the coming days.

Bean is nominated this year for Best Musical Theater Album ("Mr. Saturday Night"). She was also nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the production.

Other nominees for Best Musical Theater Album this year include MJ the Musical, Caroline, Or Change, Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), SIX: Live on Opening Night, and Strange Loop. The winner for this category will be announced during this pre-ceremony.

West Side Story, Encanto, Lady Gaga, and more were also nominated for GRAMMY Awards. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® will be broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless ﬁlms and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very ﬁrst replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and recently as Jenna in Waitress.

She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

