Randy Rainbow to Host Pre-GRAMMYS Ceremony; Myles Frost to Present

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with current GRAMMY nominee Randy Rainbow set to co-host.

MJ the Musical star and current GRAMMY nominee Myles Frost will present one of the first awards of this year's GRAMMYs during the pre-ceremony.

The 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and here. Additional talent and co-host to be announced in the coming days.

Rainbow is up for Best Comedy Album (A Little Brains, A Little Talent). Frost is nominated for Best Musical Theater Album (MJ The Musical).

Other nominees for Best Musical Theater Album this year include Caroline, Or Change, Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), Mr. Saturday Night, SIX: Live on Opening Night, and Strange Loop. The winner for this category will be announced during this pre-ceremony.

West Side Story, Encanto, Lady Gaga, and more were also nominated for GRAMMY Awards. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® will be broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience."

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.

Myles Frost is a Theatre Award Winner for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance in a Broadway Musical, Tony Award Winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Drama League Award Nominee, & an Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee for his role as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical.