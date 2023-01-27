Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Randy Rainbow to Host Pre-GRAMMYS Ceremony; Myles Frost to Present

Randy Rainbow to Host Pre-GRAMMYS Ceremony; Myles Frost to Present

The 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

Jan. 27, 2023  

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with current GRAMMY nominee Randy Rainbow set to co-host.

MJ the Musical star and current GRAMMY nominee Myles Frost will present one of the first awards of this year's GRAMMYs during the pre-ceremony.

The 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and here. Additional talent and co-host to be announced in the coming days.

Rainbow is up for Best Comedy Album (A Little Brains, A Little Talent). Frost is nominated for Best Musical Theater Album (MJ The Musical).

Other nominees for Best Musical Theater Album this year include Caroline, Or Change, Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), Mr. Saturday Night, SIX: Live on Opening Night, and Strange Loop. The winner for this category will be announced during this pre-ceremony.

West Side Story, Encanto, Lady Gaga, and more were also nominated for GRAMMY Awards. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® will be broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience."

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.

Myles Frost is a Theatre Award Winner for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance in a Broadway Musical, Tony Award Winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Drama League Award Nominee, & an Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee for his role as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: BAT OUT OF HELL International Tour Cast Performs on Studio 10 Photo
Video: BAT OUT OF HELL International Tour Cast Performs on Studio 10
Glenn Adamson and Kellie Gnauck, who are currently starring in the international tour of Bat Out Of Hell the Musical, stopped by Studio 10 to talk about the show and perform a number. Check out the video here!
Video: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 35th Anniversary Photo
Video: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 35th Anniversary
The Phantom of the Opera celebrated 35 years on Broadway last night, January 26, at the Majestic Theatre. Following the show, a special curtain call was held, featuring a performance and speech from members of the cast. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the big moment and you can check out the video here!
Eddie Izzard To Bring Solo GREAT EXPECTATIONS To Morgan Library Celebrate Shared Birthday Photo
Eddie Izzard To Bring Solo GREAT EXPECTATIONS To Morgan Library Celebrate Shared Birthday With Charles Dickens
On February 7th, 2023, Eddie Izzard will perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations at The Morgan Library and Museum (225 Madison Ave. at 37th St.) at a special 10 PM performance with proceeds going to Covenant House and The Morgan.
Photo: See Katie Holmes & Eddie Kaye Thomas in THE WANDERERS Photo
Photo: See Katie Holmes & Eddie Kaye Thomas in THE WANDERERS
Get a first look at Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler directed by Barry Edelstein! See performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: P!NK Shares First Look at 'Trustfall' Music VideoVIDEO: P!NK Shares First Look at 'Trustfall' Music Video
January 26, 2023

'TRUSTFALL' is the title track for her new album, set for release on February 17, 2023 via RCA Records. The single will be released at midnight tonight. Her first studio album since 2019's Hurts 2B Human, TRUSTFALL marks an exciting return to music from the celebrated artist. Watch a sneak peek video at the new single now!
Frankie Grande Returns to Host 10th Annual MUAHS Red Carpet Pre-ShowFrankie Grande Returns to Host 10th Annual MUAHS Red Carpet Pre-Show
January 26, 2023

Activist, host and performer Frankie Grande will return for the fifth year as star host of “The Red Carpet Pre-Show” at the Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards, presented by Dyson and HASK® Beauty, streaming live. Check out the streaming schedule for the upcoming pre-show!
Ina Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With Misty Copeland, Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney and Norah JonesIna Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With Misty Copeland, Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney and Norah Jones
January 26, 2023

Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, is back with new episodes of her multiplatform series Be My Guest with Ina Garten. Kicking off with a visit from renown ballerina Misty Copeland, upcoming guests also include actor, director and author Stanley Tucci, stage and screen actress Laura Linney and Grammy-winning singer songwriter Norah Jones.
Photos: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 7 ReunionPhotos: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 7 Reunion
January 26, 2023

The season includes Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Plus, friendly face Charisse Jackson Jordan returned as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake. Check out first look photos of the ladies at the reunion now!
Nuovo Testamento Share 'Heat' SingleNuovo Testamento Share 'Heat' Single
January 26, 2023

Nuovo Testamento’s latest single “Heat” is the Hi-NRG prayer at the end of a long road. It’s a driving, synth-powered battle cry on behalf of all the open hearts. The Los Angeles / Bologna based trio, Nuovo Testamento have taken over dance floors with their uniquely dark Italo disco-flavored pop hits in just a few years. Watch the video now!
share