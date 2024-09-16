Shoshana Bean and J. Harrison Ghee Will Join Jason Robert Brown in Concert at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy and two-time Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will join three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown for his Carnegie Hall solo concert debut on October 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM.

Shoshana Bean can be seen starring in Alicia Keys' new musical Hell's Kitchen, which received 13 Tony Nominations after opening on Broadway this Spring. Her portrayal of ‘Jersey' earned Shoshana her second Tony Award nomination for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical,” a Drama League Award nomination in the “Distinguished Performance” category, and a Drama Desk nomination for “Outstanding Featured Performance.” Her performance in The Public Theater's Hell's Kitchen earned her a Lucille Lortel Award nomination in the “Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical” category. In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations for her starring role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in Waitress. Her six independent studio albums and EP's have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, including Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee and Galavant. Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS.

J. Harrison Ghee won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, making history as the first non-binary actor to be nominated and win in this category for their role as “Daphne/Jerry” in Some Like It Hot, a role which also garnered them Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as Drama League and Chita Rivera Award nominations. Most recently J. starred in the world premiere of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Ghee was selected by Billy Porter to star as “Robyn/Kevin” on the hit FOX series Accused, and previously played the series regular of “Kwame” on Netflix's Raising Dion. On Broadway, they starred as “Lola” in Kinky Boots, created the role of “Andre Mayhem” in Mrs. Doubtfire, and have dazzled audiences in roles such as “Velma Kelly” in Chicago and “Johnny Hooker” in The Sting, opposite Harry Connick, Jr. Ghee hopes that something they do or say reaches the heart of at least one person, to inspire them to dream big and go full-out for those dreams.

As previously announced, Heather Headley and Ben Platt will be featured in the evening's performances. Members of Orchestra of St. Luke's, New York's own chamber orchestra, will accompany Jason and his guests with their virtuosic 22-piece ensemble. The evening will be conducted by Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt.

For ticketing information and further details, please contact CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800, carnegiehall.org, or visit the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.