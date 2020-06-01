Shoshana Bean Postpones AN EVENING OF BROADWAY In Solidarity with George Floyd Protests

Shoshana Bean's third fundraiser for Beaverton High School's performing arts department was set to air this evening. However, in solidarity with the current widespread protests condemning police brutality, Bean has chosen to postpone the concert.

"In solitary and peaceful protest with those who are hurting so deeply, we have decided to postpone Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway. What matters most right now is to keep the space clear for pained and passionate voices that need to be heard. In our silence, let us listen. And hear. In our silence, let their voices fill the space. We are at such an important moment. Let us give our full attention to those who need us most, and pray for peaceful and lasting solutions to the deep-seeded challenges that lie ahead."

The streamed show will welcome Beaverton School District students hand-picked by Bean from a special Instagram video contest in addition to special industry guests including Broadway, TV, and film star Jeremy Jordan and Tony and Grammy Award-Winning performer Cynthia Erivo. And this year's concert theme will showcase all those Broadway tunes we know and love.

Truly an example of "the show must go on," this concert was originally scheduled for April in the school's auditorium, but due to the governor's orders surrounding the pandemic - and school closures - Bean had to get creative and see if there was still a way to make it happen for this year's students.

The yearly show continues to demonstrate the power of voices coming together for good.

The concert addresses the need for alternative arts funding due to budget cuts. To date, Bean's Beaverton High School fundraising concerts have raised more than $50,000 for the school's performing arts department. Funds have helped to upgrade facilities, pay for student participation, and provide scholarships for graduating seniors. And this year, viewers from home can click a "donate" button during the show to show their support for the musicians while making a donation to the school.

While at Beaverton High School, Bean was a Rhythm B, a member of the choir, and participated in school musicals under the direction of James Erickson. She went on to receive a BFA in musical theater from the University of Cincinnati College of Conservatory Music.

How to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/3rdannualsupporttheartsBHS

