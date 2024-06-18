Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Wayne Brady & More to Join 3rd Sailing of The Broadway Cruise

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join your favorite stars of the theatre and creative luminaries on the 3rd sailing of The Broadway Cruise. The Broadway Cruise will leave from Miami and sail to Cozumel, Mexico, March 31 – April 4, 2025.



Cabins are on-sale now! Book early and get priority access to mainstage shows.



Confirmed performers and artists include Tony nominee Shoshana Bean (Co-starring in Hell’s Kitchen), Tony winner Laura Benanti (Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, Gypsy), Wayne Brady (The Wiz), Tony nominee Alex Brightman (Spamalot, Beetlejuice), Corey Cott (starring in The Heart of Rock and Roll), Caissie Levy (Next to Normal in London, Frozen), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (starring in The Great Gatsby, Hadestown), Solea Pfeiffer (Gatsby An American Myth, Almost Famous).



Tony winning Director & Choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, The Devil Wears Prada West End, BOOP The Musical, La Cage au Folles) will discuss creating a show and teach dance classes. Tony winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, In The Heights, Sweeney Todd, Rent, Avenue Q) will discuss producing hits on Broadway. Will Van Dyke (currently The Heart of Rock and Roll) will be the musical director for the cruise. Variety’s long time theatre editor Gordon Cox will moderate panels and conduct interviews. Additional talent will be announced on a continuing basis between now and the sailing.



Watch a highlight reel of the 2024 Broadway Cruise that sailed in March.



Get ready for four nights of one of a kind performances and fun from Tony Award Winning performers, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent. You will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today. You’ll also attend celebrity meet & greets, sing along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke, and gain insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions.



This fully immersive Broadway adventure combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition. Whether you come with friends or family, you can’t miss this chance to ride the Great White Wave!



Quote from Scott Zeiger, Executive Producer for EBG Solutions: “With two incredibly successful trips under our belt, The Broadway Cruise is now an annual tradition. If you love Broadway, there is no vacation more fulfilling and exciting than being on our complete ship takeover with today’s biggest talent”.



Quote from Jeff Cuellar, CEO, Sixthman:

“The curtain calls us back to sea for The Broadway Cruise 3... An incredible community of theatre aficionados, industry insiders, and award winning (even legendary) performers has formed. At Sixthman our goal is to create a vacation environment that allows superfans to immerse themselves with their community while further igniting their passionate fandom, and The Broadway Cruise community has quickly become one of the most engaged communities on the high-seas.”



Ticketing

Please got to www.thebroadwaycruise.com for more information and booking or call 1-877-379-9172 to chat today.

