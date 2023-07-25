Shop Souvenirs and Merch from THE COTTAGE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Take a look at merch and souvenirs from The Cottage in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
The new American comedy The Cottage opened on Broadway last night, July 24, at the Hayes Theater. Written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander making his Broadway directorial debut, The Cottage’s strictly limited engagement runs through October 29.
Set of 2 enamel pins. One pin features tea cups, and the other is The Cottage logo.
Unisex t-shirt featuring some of the drinks from the keyart. The Cottage logo is featured on the back. Sizes run Small - 2X-Large.
Wind-up music box featuring The Cottage keyart. Plays You Made Me Love You (I Didn't Want To Do It). Measures 2.52" L x 2.05" W x 1.65" H.
Classic rocks glass featuring the cheeky line Pour Decisions Made Here on one side and The Cottage logo on the other side. Please do not put in microwave. Handwash only.
Unisex grey zip-up hoodie featuring The Cottage logo on the front left chest and the line Things Aren't Always What They Seem. Sizes run Small - 2X-Large.
Pewter keychain engraved with Van Kipness Country Cottage 1923 and The Cottage logo on the back. Measures 2.25".
Sublimated tote bag featuring The Cottage logo on one side and the actual cottage from the keyart on the other side.
This 16 oz mug holds your favorite hot or cold beverage! Features the line Romance my dear, is for fairy tales on one side and The Cottage logo on the other. Please do not put in microwave. Handwash only.
Fitted t-shirt with the line A woman needs her own space to hear herself think on the front and The Cottage logo on the left sleeve. Sizing runs Small - 2X-Large.
Plant this postcard and watch it grow! This ready-to-plant postcard features the names of different flowers and The Cottage logo. When planted, it will grow into beautiful wildflowers.
