Shop A DOLL'S HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain opened on Broadway March 9 at the Hudson Theatre.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Take a look at official merchandise from A Doll's House in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Jamie Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, opened on Broadway March 9 at the Hudson Theatre. Take the production home with you with souvenirs and apparel below.

Doll's House Logo MugDoll's House Logo Mug

Take home this grey ceramic mug featuring the logo to A Doll's House on the front, holding 14 oz of your favorite beverage.

Doll's House Unisex Human TeeDoll's House Unisex Human Tee

Take home this grey unisex tee featuring Nora's quote, "I'm A Human Being" on the front with A Doll's House logo on the back. Available in sizes XS - 2XL.

