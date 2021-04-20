Shakespeare In The Parking Lot To Present HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAKESPEARE 457

Will Shakespeare turns 457 on Friday, April 23. So on April 23 and 24, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, members of The Drilling Company's Shakespeare in the Parking Lot Company will mount "Happy Birthday Shakespeare-457" in the parking lot of The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center,

107 Suffolk Street. An energetic, one-hour collection of outdoor performances will be offered, all free to the public, all live and limited to 50 audience members.

Led by Jane Bradley and Kathleen Simmonds, core players from the Shakespeare in the Parking Lot Ensemble will perform selections from the Shakespearean Canon. These will include great speeches, scenes, sonnets and songs.

Hamilton Clancy, Artistic Director of The Drilling Company and Shakespeare in the Parking Lot, writes, "It's essential to get our theater professionals back to work and to bring live theater safely back to the City. Who better to lead the way than William Shakespeare?"

Masks and temperature checks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Participation is free but only 50 patrons will be allowed per night. Admission is on a first-come-first-served basis and registrations are strongly recommended. To save yourself a place, reserve at: https://happy457will.eventbrite.com.