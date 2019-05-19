Shadowland Stages Announces Casting For D.W. Gregory's MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN

SHADOWLAND STAGES (Brendan Burke, Producing Artistic Director) today announced completion of casting for MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN by D.W. Gregory - the first production of the theatre's 2019 season.

As previously announced, MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN marks the organization's first production as a part of the National New Play Network - an alliance of some of the country's most prestigious theatres committed to developing new work. MEMOIRS will enjoy a "rolling world premiere" this year, with SHADOWLAND STAGES being one of three theatres selected to mount productions.

Producing Artistic Director Brendan Burke said "We're excited to contribute to the evolution of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN, and to have the playwright on hand to assist with and experience what develops during the rehearsal process - and even during performances, when our audience makes its important contribution to the development process as well. With this in mind, we're excited that these SHADOWLAND STAGES favorites have joined the cast. We couldn't be more proud or thrilled to have Kathy McCafferty, Sean Cullen, Ben Paul Williams, and Samantha Rosentrater back at SHADOWLAND STAGES, contributing their enormous talents to this production."

In MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN, Alexei S. is a Soviet journalist with perfect recall - an annoyance to his editors and a threat to Stalin's propaganda machine. When a psychologist, desperate to rehabilitate herself, aims to publish a study of him, the bureaucracy must step in to investigate the truth of the 'Memory Man'. Based on true events, this haunting historical drama is a suspenseful and timely reminder of the power of facts...and fiction.

Joining the cast are:

Sean Cullen is a native of Buffalo, NY, and a resident of Ulster County. He was seen recently at SHADOWLAND STAGES in Ayad Akhtar's DISGRACED following his performance in NOISES OFF! He has appeared in almost two dozen films, including Simone (w/ Al Pacino); Michael Clayton (w/ George Clooney); Cop Out (w/ Bruce Willis); and Revolutionary Road (w/ Leonardo DiCaprio.). He has also guest-starred on multiple television shows, most recently: House of Cards; The Blacklist; Suits; and Elementary. On stage, Sean has appeared at over twenty of the country's leading regional theatres, and appeared on Broadway in Golden Boy; South Pacific; Coram Boy; and James Joyce's The Dead.

Kathy McCafferty's previous SHADOWLAND STAGES credits include: FALLING, BOEING-BOEING, LOVE/SICK, RED HERRING, and ALMOST, MAINE. Recent Regional includes: OUTSIDE MULLINGAR, the world premiere of FATA MORGANA, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY, CLYBOURNE PARK, THE VERTICAL HOUR, THE 39 STEPS, and LAST GAS. Theatre credits include: The Williamstown Theatre Festival (six seasons), Boise Contemporary Theatre, The Huntington Theatre, Portland Stage, Palm Beach Dramaworks, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Arkansas Rep, The Public Theatre, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, The Human Race Theatre, New Century, The Majestic Theatre, Hudson Stage, Bay Street Theatre, Opera House Arts, Seven Angels, The Barnstormers, Stamford Theatre Works, various off- off Broadway projects.

Samantha Rosentrater was last seen at SHADOWLAND STAGES in ELEMENO PEA and in John Cariani's LAST GAS. Regional credits include: GRAND CONCOURSE (Theatre Horizon, Barrymore Nomination), ALMOST MAINE (Lake Theatre), UGLY LIES THE BONE (Lake Dillon Theatre Company), PETER & THE STARCATCHER (Theatre Horizon). TV/Film: Orange is the New Black and the Spike Lee produced SAMARIA.

Ben Paul Williams will be remembered by SHADOWLAND STAGES' audiences from LAST GAS by John Cariani as well as HONKY-TONK HIGHWAY. Other favorite roles include Carl Perkins (MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET), Steve (RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash), Jim (PUMP BOYS & DINETTES), Roy Caulder (LONE STAR), Hadley (THE ONLY CHILD), David Reilly (ANTENORA; Award for Outstanding Lead Actor, Planet Connections Theatre Festivity), Billy Bibbit (ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST) and Mozart (AMADEUS).

Playwright D.W. Gregory's plays frequently explore political issues through a personal lens. The New York Times called her "a playwright with a talent to enlighten and provoke" for her most produced work, RADIUM GIRLS, about the famous case of industrial poisoning. Other plays include MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN; MOLUMBY'S MILLION, nominated for a Barrymore Award by Philadelphia Theatre Alliance; THE GOOD DAUGHTER, and OCTOBER 1962; and a new musical comedy, THE YELLOW STOCKING PLAY, with composer Steven M. Alper and lyricist Sarah Knapp. She is also a two-time finalist for the Heideman Award at Actors Theater of Louisville, where her short comedy SO TELL ME ABOUT THIS GUY was produced on a bill of short works.

Shadowland Artists, Inc. dba SHADOWLAND STAGES produces its season at The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES - 157 Canal Street, Ellenville, NY 12428. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ShadowlandStages.org or by calling the box office at 845-647-5511. Walk-up sales at the box office begin two hours prior to any performance.





