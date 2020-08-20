Seth MacFarlane Will Release Album of Songs From Film and Theatre, 'Great Songs From Stage & Screen'
The album will be released on Friday, August 28.
Seth MacFarlane will release a new album, titled Great Songs From Stage & Screen, on Friday, August 28.
According to UDiscover Music, the album will feature songs from film and theatre, including songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Lerner & Loewe and Henry Mancini.
The album is now available to preorder at https://sethmacfarlane.lnk.to/GSFSAS.
My sixth studio album, Great Songs From Stage & Screen, is out Fri 8/28! Pre-order at https://t.co/4zeSHmXhHr pic.twitter.com/yXunfr338g- Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 19, 2020
MacFarlane is the creator of the TV series Family Guy (1999-present) and The Orville (2017-present), and co-creator of the TV series American Dad! (2005-present) and The Cleveland Show (2009-2013). He also wrote, directed, and starred in the films Ted (2012), its sequel Ted 2 (2015), and A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014).
MacFarlane has performed as a singer at Carnegie Hall in New York and the Royal Albert Hall in London. He has released five studio albums, in the same vein of his musical idol Frank Sinatra, beginning with Music Is Better Than Words in 2011. MacFarlane has been nominated for five Grammy Awards for his musical work.
