Serge Clivio To Headline New Midnight Theatre In NYC With SERGE & FRIENDS, VOL. 3

An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! Vol. 3: The Influences plays at the Midnight Theatre on Friday, November 10th at 8pm and is presented by Mastercard.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Serge Clivio brings his critically acclaimed "Serge & Friends" series to midtown Manhattan this fall. An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! Vol. 3: The Influences plays at the Midnight Theatre on Friday, November 10th at 8pm and is presented by Mastercard.

Following Vol. 1 in 2019 and Vol. 2 in 2021, the Serge & Friends series takes audiences on a journey through some of Serge's favorite artists, genres, songs and more - all while joined by some of his closest friends (and stellar talents). Volume 3 is certain to pack the punch again, as he is specifically building this show with music by some of his most inspiring artistic influences. When asked about Vol. 3, Serge said, "The goal is always to be a bit bigger, to push our boundaries a little further and to raise our bar a little higher. We are thrilled to bring this show to the all-new Midnight Theatre. This set list is truly what I would consider the playlist of my life. All of these songs and artists formed me into the human I am today."

Clivio will be joined by music director Mike Stapleton for their 9th live concert together. Stapleton was most recently seen working on Adam Guettel's Days of Wine and Roses. He has also been seen in the pit of Broadway shows like Wicked and Beetlejuice. Special guests (and the friends!) include Drew Arisco (Something Rotten! National Tour), Stephanie James (ABC's American Idol), Jessica Kundla (Huntington Theatre's Sunday in the Park with George), Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady, Allie Seibold (The Lightning Thief National Tour), and Daniel Scott Walton.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Memorial Sloan Kettering's Cancer Research Center, a cause that helped save Serge's life in 2021. Passionate about this program, Clivio wants to make sure that this show can help bring awareness to cancer research. For tickets to An Evening with Serge Clivio ...(and Friends)! Vol. 3: The Influences, visit Click Here or call (917) 905-2782. To donate and learn more about Memorial Sloan Kettering's Research Center, visit giving.mskcc.org




