Send a Message to Elderly Former Entertainment Workers at The Actors Fund Home!
The Actors Fund runs a home for elderly people who are former entertainment workers:, including Broadway stagehands, tap dancers, singers and more.
Many of these people are lonely during these trying times, so, to help them cope, people are now able to write online letters!
You can submit a short, encouraging message that will be then printed off and show to those living in the home.
You only need to provide your first and last name, as well as your email and the city and state in which you live.
To submit your message, click here!
